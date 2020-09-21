Left Menu
Development News Edition

Oppn parties hit out at govt over suspension of 8 MPs, hold protest on Parliament premises

The eight members -- distributed among the Congress, CPI (M), Trinamool Congress and the AAP -- were suspended earlier in the day for the remainder of the Monsoon Session over their "unruly behaviour" during the passage of farm Bills in the Upper House of Parliament. Carrying pillows and blankets at the protest site, the MPs said "we will not budge".

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2020 20:21 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 20:04 IST
Oppn parties hit out at govt over suspension of 8 MPs, hold protest on Parliament premises
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Opposition parties hit out at the government on Monday over the suspension of eight Rajya Sabha MPs and are holding an "indefinite" protest on the Parliament premises against the move. The eight members -- distributed among the Congress, CPI (M), Trinamool Congress and the AAP -- were suspended earlier in the day for the remainder of the Monsoon Session over their "unruly behaviour" during the passage of farm Bills in the Upper House of Parliament.

Carrying pillows and blankets at the protest site, the MPs said "we will not budge". "Suspension won't silence us. We will stand with farmers in their fight. The (Rajya Sabha) Deputy chairman throttled parliamentary procedures yesterday," said CPI(M) MP Elamaram Kareem, who is among those suspended. "Suspension of MPs exposed the coward face of the BJP. People will see through the attempt to divert attention from their undemocratic actions," he said. The government Monday moved a motion seeking the suspension of Derek O'Brien (TMC), Sanjay Singh (AAP), Rajeev Satav (Congress), K K Ragesh (CPM), Syed Nazir Hussain (Congress), Ripun Boren (Congress), Dola Sen (TMC) and Elamaram Kareem (CPM).

The motion was adopted by voice vote amid protests. Opposition parties like the Congress, CPI (M), Shiv Sena, JDS, TMC, CPI, and the Samajwadi Party are in the protest on the Parliament premises carrying placards with messages such as "Murder of Democracy", "Death of Parliament" and "Shame, shame". Said AAP MP Sanjay Singh, "Wake up crores of farmers of the country! The BJP government has mortgaged your life to Adani-Ambani, wake up and oppose this black law. We are on an agitation in Parliament, you should agitate outside. The BJP government has passed a black law against farmers. We were terminated for opposing the bill." "That is why we are sitting on a dharna and will keep sitting till the BJP government explains why this black law was passed by strangling democracy," he added.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted in their support. "Suspension of the 8 MPs who fought to protect farmers' interests is unfortunate and reflective of this autocratic Govt's mindset that doesn't respect democratic norms & principles. We won't bow down & we'll fight this fascist Govt in Parliament & on the streets," she said.

The MPs have carried pillows and blankets, and pedestal fans were kept on to help them fight the scorching heat. Many of the MPs were seen eating fruits. ¨This is going to be an indefinite dharna. We will not budge,¨ an MP said. CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury too slammed the government and termed the process of passing these Bills a "violation of parliamentary democracy". "This violation of all parliamentary procedures and denying MPs the right to discuss and opine on the legislation is undermining the basic fabric of Indian parliamentary democracy. The Modi government will not be allowed to wreck the Parliament. "These new laws are illegitimate, illegal and the President of India must send back these legislations to the Rajya Sabha for reconsideration under Article 111 of the Indian Constitution,¨ he tweeted. Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee also spoke to the eight suspended MPs and lauded their efforts towards "upholding the values of Parliament". ¨The WB CM spoke to the MPs for 10 minutes and in her conversation with them appreciated their efforts in fighting against the farmer Bills, labour Bills and upholding the values of Parliament,¨ a Trinamool Congress leader said. Banerjee, who in the morning condemned the government for its action in a tweet, also released an audio clip in which she came down hard on the BJP, alleging the party is making an all out effort to make states powerless and itself all powerful.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

No material in sealed cover, says HC; bats for press freedom

The press exists for a reason and it has a purpose which is serves, the Bombay High Court recently said while hearing a bunch of petitions on financial irregularities committed by an agent on the National Stock Exchange. The observation, ma...

U.S. judge orders Post Office to expedite November election mail

A federal judge on Monday ordered the U.S. Postal Service to expedite all November election mail and to approve additional overtime for postal workers.U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero in Manhattan said the Postal Service must treat to the...

Ginsburg's body to lie in repose at court

The body of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will lie in repose at the Supreme Court this week, with arrangements to allow for public viewing despite the coronavirus pandemic. Ginsburgs casket will be on public view on Wednesday and Thursday und...

Justice Ginsburg to be honored at U.S. Supreme Court, Capitol

The body of late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died last week at age 87, will lie in repose outside the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday and Thursday so members of the public can pay their respects before she lies in state at the U.S. Cap...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020