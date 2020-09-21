Left Menu
Development News Edition

Suspension of Oppn MPs in Rajya Sabha an attack on democracy, says Pinarayi

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday slammed the suspensionof eight opposition MPs from the Rajya Sabha for protesting against the farm bills and said it was an attack on democracy.

PTI | Thiruvanan | Updated: 21-09-2020 22:09 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 21:52 IST
Suspension of Oppn MPs in Rajya Sabha an attack on democracy, says Pinarayi
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday slammed the suspensionof eight opposition MPs from the Rajya Sabha for protesting against the farm bills and said it was an attack on democracy. In the last six years, over 60,000 farmers had committed suicide and in 2019 alone, 10,281 farmers had ended their lives in the country, Vijayan said in aFacebook Post.

"Through the two bills, an attempt is being made by the central government to push the lives of farmers into eternal misery", he said. In the name of doing away with middlemen, the farmers will be forced to become slaves of corporate farming, pushing the country into destruction, the Chief Minister alleged.

Theattempts to stifle the voices being raised against this injustice,even in Parliament, is against all democratic values. The entire country needs to stand with farmers atthis juncture as their problems should be the country's priority, he said.

The MPs were suspended on Monday, a day after the Upper House witnessed unprecedented unruly scenes by protesting opposition members during passage of the two bills, described as the biggest reform in agriculture by the government. The Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill 2020 have already been passed by the Lok Sabha and will now go to the President for his assent before they are notified as laws.

The Opposition, led by the Congress in the Rajya Sabha, had criticised the bills, saying they will not sign on the "death warrant" of farmers and demanded that they be sent to the Select Committee for scrutiny, while the ruling BJP had accused these parties of misleading the farmers.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Civic bodies gear up for desealing

North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash on Monday said the process to deseal properties in residential areas sealed on the directions of the monitoring committee is likely begin this week and officials have been directed to expedite the process. The ...

Adhir Chowdhury terms Govt as 'ordinance savvy government'

Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday said that it has become a practice of the BJP-led government to promulgate ordinances on every issue.I took a serious exception to the way one after another Ordinances are bei...

5 dead as truck overturns in Madhya Pradesh

Five pilgrims died and around 30 were injured after a tractor-trailer overturned in Chitrakoot area of Madhya Pradesh on Monday, police said. The accident occurred when the pilgrims, who are from Fatehpur of Uttar Pradesh, were going to the...

Nagpur Police gets dedicated COVID-19 hospital

Police personnel in Maharashtras Nagpur can now avail of treatment in a new dedicated COVID-19 hospital for them. A seperate and independent Covid hospital was needed for the police department which was set up within weeks, Nagpur police c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020