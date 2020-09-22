Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vietnam jails 20 for terrorism over police station bombs

Despite increasing openness and tolerance to social change, the party that has controlled Vietnam for nearly five decades tolerates little dissent and has recently stepped up a crackdown on its detractors. The Ministry of Public Security said ahead of this week's trial that the defendants had received money from an exiled organisation, Trieu Dai Viet, to buy explosives and detonators for "terrorism activities to overthrow the state of Vietnam." The ministry said they detonated two bombs at a police station.

Reuters | Hanoi | Updated: 22-09-2020 13:33 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 13:33 IST
Vietnam jails 20 for terrorism over police station bombs

A Vietnamese court sentenced 20 people to between two and 24 years in prison on terrorism charges on Tuesday over their involvement in a police station bombing two years ago, their lawyer and state media said. The Ho Chi Minh City court found 17 of the defendants guilty of terrorism and convicted three for illegal use of explosives, over an attack in the same city that police said was funded by an exiled anti-government group. The two-day trial was the latest in a series of high-profile cases in Vietnam that are being decided in the run-up to a five-yearly shakeup in January of the leadership of the ruling Communist Party.

Those include the jailing of a man for terrorism in April over a bomb at a tax office and last week's sentencing to death of two bothers for killing three policemen during a clash over land rights. The defendants' lawyer, Nguyen Van Mieng, said all 20 had pleaded guilty and would be held under house arrest after they leave prison.

"The sentences given at the trial are too harsh," Mieng told Reuters. Despite increasing openness and tolerance to social change, the party that has controlled Vietnam for nearly five decades tolerates little dissent and has recently stepped up a crackdown on its detractors.

The Ministry of Public Security said ahead of this week's trial that the defendants had received money from an exiled organisation, Trieu Dai Viet, to buy explosives and detonators for "terrorism activities to overthrow the state of Vietnam." The ministry said they detonated two bombs at a police station. Police said the explosions injured three people. .

Canada-based Trieu Dai Viet, or Viet Dynasty, also had plans to bomb state targets elsewhere, according to police, which said the group's motto was "fire all", "kill all", "destroy all", "steal all". Reuters could not reach Trieu Dai Viet for comment.

The public security ministry said the group was founded by a Ngo Van Hoang Hung, who it says broke out of prison in 1982 and fled to Canada.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus accelerates Nigeria's digital banking push

Civil servant Amos Dam is frustrated after waiting two hours to enter a bank in Nigerias capital Abuja. He is one of about 20 people sitting on plastic chairs under a canopy to protect them from the sun on a pavement between a busy road and...

FACTBOX-EU divisions over migration to resurface under new plan

The European Unions executive will make new proposals on Wednesday on collectively managing immigration, an issue that has damaged the unity of its 27 member states in recent years.Masterminded by Germany, the plan aims to step up returns -...

Russia detains Siberian sect leader over allegations he harmed followers

Russian security forces detained a prominent mystic and other leaders of the Church of the Last Testament sect in a remote part of Siberia on Tuesday over allegations they had damaged followers health, police said.The Investigative Committe...

FTSE flat, mid caps hit as PM readies new restrictions

Londons FTSE 100 struggled to recover from its worst sell-off in three months on Tuesday, and domestically-focused mid-cap stocks fell, as investors awaited details of new curbs that will deliver another blow to Britains coronavirus-weakene...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020