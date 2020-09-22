Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dhankhar asks Mamata not to shed 'crocodile tears', instead implement PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday criticised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for opposing farm sector reform bills, saying "crocodile tears will not relieve the pain of farmers", and urged her to implement the Centre's PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme in the state.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 22-09-2020 14:00 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 14:00 IST
Dhankhar asks Mamata not to shed 'crocodile tears', instead implement PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday criticised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for opposing farm sector reform bills, saying "crocodile tears will not relieve the pain of farmers", and urged her to implement the Centre's PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme in the state. Claiming that 70 lakh farmers in the state have been deprived of the benefits of the programme, Dhankhar said the "palpable injustice" to them is "poor politics".

"Why deny @MamataOfficial benefit Rs 8,400 crores to 70 lac WB farmers. By failure to participation in PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi! "So far every farmer has lost Rs 12,000 that would have come to his bank account. Urge CM -Crocodile Tears will not relieve the pain of farmers," Dhankhar said on Twitter. He also wrote a letter to the chief minister, urging her to implement the central scheme in the state.

"Farmers in the country, except WB, have enormously benefited from PM-Kisan scheme and so far more than Rs 92,000 crores have been defrayed to them. "This palpable injustice to WB farmers is poor politics and bad exonomics @MamataOfficial," he said.

Dhankhar, who has been at loggerheads with the state government over a host of issues, said the scheme is fully funded by the Centre and there is "no rationale to deny" the benefits of it to farmers. "Denial of the benefits of the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi to over 70 lakh farmers in the state on account of laxity and inaction of the state government is hurting them, especially during these stressed and crisis times. The situation has not looked up even after attention was drawn from my end," he wrote in his letter.

He claimed the Centre's scheme is functional since December 2018 and the state government will not incur any financial burden or liability for implementing it. "It has only to impart details, which it has unfortunately not done, without any explicable premise or rational approach," Dhankhar wrote.

His comment came after Banerjee on Monday attacked the BJP-led central government over the passage of two farm sector reform bills, claiming that the "anti-farmer" legislations which were bulldozed through the Rajya Sabha by a "fascist" regime will lead to famine. Urging the state government to reconsider its decision over the implementation of the programme in the state, Dhankhar said aggressive stance at the cost of farmers' suffering is "indeed problematic".

"The saga that unfolds can neither be reckoned as prudent economics or farmer friendly governance. Confrontational stance at the cost of farmers' suffering is indeed worrisome," he said.

Dhankhar said the "grave injustice" to the farmers of the state should be redressed so that they can enjoy the benefits of the scheme..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Sterling reverses losses after falling to two-month low

The pound recouped losses after slipping to two-month lows against the dollar on Tuesday, as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson British Prime Minister Boris Johnson prepares to impose new restrictions to tackle a second wave of the corona...

Mangaluru: One held for consuming drugs at dancer Kishore Shetty's party

Mangaluru city police on Monday arrested a woman for allegedly consuming drugs at a drug party organised by dancer Kishore Shetty, informed Vikas Kumar, Police Commissioner, Mangaluru city. The accused, who hails from Manipur, has been take...

Abduction of girls from minority communities continues in Pakistan: Report

There is a long history of abduction of women from religious minority communities in Pakistan and minor girls continue to be victims of religious violence and persecution, according to a report. The latest example is the daughter of Gurdwar...

NIA takes over probe in two Bengaluru riots cases

The National Investigation Agency has formally taken over the investigation in two cases pertaining to the violence that broke out in the city on August 11 night over an alleged derogatory social media post by the relative of a Congress MLA...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020