Russia faces problems looking into Navalny case after evidence removed -Kremlin

Navalny, a prominent critic of President Vladimir Putin, was airlifted to Germany last month after collapsing on a flight from the Siberian city of Tomsk to Moscow. Germany has concluded he was poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent. Russia says it has seen no evidence of poisoning.

The Kremlin on Tuesday said that Russian efforts to look into the case of opposition politician Alexei Navalny, who Germany says was poisoned, were encountering problems because his allies had removed evidence from the country.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia was still facing difficulties in obtaining information from Germany.

