Left Menu
Development News Edition

We're protesting for farmers, labourers & country, will fight till those selling country are out of power: TMC MP Dola Sen

We are protesting on behalf of the farmers, workers, society and the country and we will continue till those who are selling the country are out of power, said Rajya Sabha MP Dola Sen on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2020 15:06 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 15:06 IST
We're protesting for farmers, labourers & country, will fight till those selling country are out of power: TMC MP Dola Sen
TMC MP Dola Sen speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

We are protesting on behalf of the farmers, workers, society and the country and we will continue till those who are selling the country are out of power, said Rajya Sabha MP Dola Sen on Tuesday. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP said that the boycott of the session by the Opposition will continue till all their demands are met and added that they will meet the President over this.

"We are protesting for farmers, labourers, the country, and for humanity. We will keep fighting till the people who are selling this country are out of power," Sen told ANI here. "They did not give us a chance to vote because they knew they would lose. The farm bills could have gotten stuck otherwise, then we shouted slogans in the Rajya Sabha well for which we were suspended. The suspension is not a big deal. The entire Opposition's united and we will boycott the House session," she added.

The TMC MP said that the protest continues with the whole Opposition standing together. Earlier today, Opposition MPs, including those from Congress and Samajwadi Party among others, staged a walkout from the Upper House over the issue of suspension of eight parliamentarians and the farm-related bills and held a protest before the Mahatma Gandhi statue in the Parliament premises.They also threatened to boycott the entire session till their demands are met. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Court rejects Ker govt's plea for withdrawal of case against LDF leaders over 2015 assembly ruckus

A court here on Tuesday rejected the plea of the Left Democratic Front government in Kerala to withdraw a case related to ruckus inside the state assembly in 2015 in which two of its ministers and four other LDF leaders, then in opposition,...

Pondy CM to visit Delhi on Sep 22, to seek central aid for COVID-19

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy will be on a two-day visit to New Delhi starting September 22, to urge the central government to release sufficient funds to manage the COVID-19 situation in the union territory. Addressing a virtual...

Assaults, arson, slurs: anti-Semitism a problem in Berlin

A new report documenting anti-Semitism in Berlin reveals that little progress has been made in combatting the problem in the German capital. The Department for Research and Information on Anti-Semitism Berlin or RIAS documented 410 incident...

Engineers link brains to computers using 3D printed implants

Linking the human brain to a computer is usually only seen in science fiction, but now an international team of engineers and neuroscientists from three prominent global universities have harnessed the power of 3D printing to bring the tech...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020