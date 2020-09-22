PM Modi addresses United Nations General Assembly

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi addressed the United Nations General Assembly today through video conferencing.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said seventy-five years ago an institution was created for the entire world for the first time in human history and a new hope arose from the horrors of war. He added being a founding signatory of the UN Charter, India was part of that noble vision which reflected India's own philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' - which sees all creation as a family.

Paying tributes to those who advanced the cause of peace and development including the UN peacekeeping Missions, the Prime Minister said our world today is a better place because of the United Nations. About the UN declaration adopted today, the Prime Minister said while much has been achieved, the original Mission remains unfulfilled. And the far-reaching declaration that we are adopting today acknowledges that work still needs to be done: in preventing conflict, in ensuring development, in addressing climate change, in reducing inequalities, and in leveraging digital technologies. The declaration also acknowledges the need for reform of the United Nations itself.

The Prime Minister said without comprehensive reforms, the UN faces a crisis of confidence and today's challenges cannot be fought with outdated structures. He added that for today's interconnected world, we need a reformed multilateralism: that reflects today's realities; gives voice to all stakeholders; addresses contemporary challenges; and focuses on human welfare. India looks forward to working with all other nations towards this end.

(With Inputs from PIB)