Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi addresses United Nations General Assembly

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said seventy-five years ago an institution was created for the entire world for the first time in human history and a new hope arose from the horrors of war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2020 15:10 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 15:10 IST
PM Modi addresses United Nations General Assembly
The Prime Minister said without comprehensive reforms, the UN faces a crisis of confidence and today’s challenges cannot be fought with outdated structures. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi addressed the United Nations General Assembly today through video conferencing.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said seventy-five years ago an institution was created for the entire world for the first time in human history and a new hope arose from the horrors of war. He added being a founding signatory of the UN Charter, India was part of that noble vision which reflected India's own philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' - which sees all creation as a family.

Paying tributes to those who advanced the cause of peace and development including the UN peacekeeping Missions, the Prime Minister said our world today is a better place because of the United Nations. About the UN declaration adopted today, the Prime Minister said while much has been achieved, the original Mission remains unfulfilled. And the far-reaching declaration that we are adopting today acknowledges that work still needs to be done: in preventing conflict, in ensuring development, in addressing climate change, in reducing inequalities, and in leveraging digital technologies. The declaration also acknowledges the need for reform of the United Nations itself.

The Prime Minister said without comprehensive reforms, the UN faces a crisis of confidence and today's challenges cannot be fought with outdated structures. He added that for today's interconnected world, we need a reformed multilateralism: that reflects today's realities; gives voice to all stakeholders; addresses contemporary challenges; and focuses on human welfare. India looks forward to working with all other nations towards this end.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Court rejects Ker govt's plea for withdrawal of case against LDF leaders over 2015 assembly ruckus

A court here on Tuesday rejected the plea of the Left Democratic Front government in Kerala to withdraw a case related to ruckus inside the state assembly in 2015 in which two of its ministers and four other LDF leaders, then in opposition,...

Pondy CM to visit Delhi on Sep 22, to seek central aid for COVID-19

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy will be on a two-day visit to New Delhi starting September 22, to urge the central government to release sufficient funds to manage the COVID-19 situation in the union territory. Addressing a virtual...

Assaults, arson, slurs: anti-Semitism a problem in Berlin

A new report documenting anti-Semitism in Berlin reveals that little progress has been made in combatting the problem in the German capital. The Department for Research and Information on Anti-Semitism Berlin or RIAS documented 410 incident...

Engineers link brains to computers using 3D printed implants

Linking the human brain to a computer is usually only seen in science fiction, but now an international team of engineers and neuroscientists from three prominent global universities have harnessed the power of 3D printing to bring the tech...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020