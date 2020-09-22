Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. Supreme Court faces major challenges when it returns without Ginsburg

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death will be felt at the Supreme Court in the coming weeks as it starts a new term with a 5-3 conservative majority while preparing for a major case on the Obamacare healthcare law and possible emergency election-related disputes. The court officially returns on Oct. 5 from summer break with a two-week session of oral arguments held by teleconference, although it handles last-ditch appeals whenever they arise.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-09-2020 15:37 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 15:32 IST
U.S. Supreme Court faces major challenges when it returns without Ginsburg
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death will be felt at the Supreme Court in the coming weeks as it starts a new term with a 5-3 conservative majority while preparing for a major case on the Obamacare healthcare law and possible emergency election-related disputes.

The court officially returns on Oct. 5 from summer break with a two-week session of oral arguments held by teleconference, although it handles last-ditch appeals whenever they arise. With the normally nine-justice court operating one member down following last week's death of the 87-year-old Ginsburg, a liberal icon, there is the possibility of 4-4 splits, but also, as has been shown in the past, potentially more desire for compromise among the justices.

With just three liberal justices left, there is little chance that the five-justice conservative wing of the court can be thwarted, even if Chief Justice John Roberts, who has sided with the liberals in big cases recently, was to do so again. The court as recently as 2016 spent 14 months without a ninth justice following the death of conservative Antonin Scalia, a period in which the justices often sought compromise. The justices, who get to pick which cases they hear, also avoided taking up some contentious cases.

"There is a concern that really big changes that are made without a full complement of justices may not been seen as legitimate. I hope the court will be similarly cautious during this period," said Deepak Gupta, a regular Supreme Court lawyer. Complicating matters even further, the normally collegial court has been conducting its business remotely since March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Republican President Donald Trump has said he wants a nominee confirmed before the election on Nov. 3, when he is seeking a second term in a race against Democrat Joe Biden. He said on Monday he would make an announcement as early as this weekend, with appeals court judges Amy Coney Barrett and Barbara Lagoa viewed as front-runners. Looming on the horizon are Nov. 10 oral arguments in the latest challenge to Obamacare, a case in which Ginsburg's vote might have been crucial. The Supreme Court previously upheld the law, known officially as the Affordable Care Act, on a 5-4 vote in 2012. Ginsburg was one of the five justices in the majority then, which means that her absence could tilt the balance.

Republican-led states and the Trump administration have asked the court to strike down the entire law, which is being defended by Democratic-led states and the House of Representatives. There is a strong chance the court will have to weigh in on election-related litigation, potentially even having a major say over which candidate ultimately wins.

Sylvia Albert, director of voting and elections for Common Cause, a voting rights group, said Roberts would likely seek a compromise in such a situation because he is "concerned with his legacy and trying to find a middle ground." Any other emergency applications made at the court in the short term could also be affected by the lack of a ninth justice.

For example, in a case that the court could act on at any time, the Trump administration has asked the justices to put on hold a federal judge's decision to block during the pandemic a U.S. Food and Drug Administration rule requiring women to visit a hospital or clinic to obtain a drug used for medication-induced abortions. Abortion is one of the most divisive social issues facing the court and conservative activists want Trump to pick a nominee who will curb abortion rights, which Ginsburg repeatedly voted to uphold.

HIGH-STAKES CASES With Ginsburg's absence, the court's initial votes in cases argued in October could be 4-4, meaning that if a decision was issued, the lower court ruling would stand and no nationwide precedent would be set if that was the final outcome. The court would most likely order such a case to be reargued after the Senate confirms Ginsburg's successor.

Among the cases being heard in the first week is a high-stakes software copyright dispute between Alphabet Inc's Google and Oracle Corp that is potentially worth billions of dollars to the winner. Other cases the court has taken up for its new term could also be affected. On Nov. 4, the justices consider a major legal fight over the scope of religious-rights exemptions to certain federal laws. The dispute concerns Philadelphia's decision to bar Catholic Social Services from participating in its foster-care program because the organization prohibited same-sex couples from serving as foster parents.

The court on Dec. 2 weighs a bid by the Democratic-led House to obtain material the Trump administration withheld from former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian political meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Pound gyrates amid new restrictions, BOE comments

Sterling wavered between losses and gains on Tuesday, at one point slipping to two-month lows against the dollar, as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson prepared to impose new restrictions to tackle a second wave of the coronavirus outbrea...

Intel gets U.S. licences to supply some products to Huawei

Intel Corp has received licences from U.S. authorities to continue supplying certain products to Huawei Technologies, an Intel spokesman said on Tuesday. With U.S.-China ties at their worst in decades, Washington has been pushing government...

Coronavirus vaccine makers see EU shield against side-effect claims

Vaccine makers will be indemnified in Europe if their COVID-19 shots cause unexpected side-effects, an industry official said on Tuesday, as nearly 40 firms pursue talks on possible authorisation for shots in development. The European Commi...

Farm bills: Cong steps up attack; Rahul accuses govt of working for development of crony capitalists

The Congress on Tuesday stepped up its attack on the government over the farm bills issue, with Rahul Gandhi accusing the Modi government of working for the development of crony capitalists at the cost of farmers. The Congress and some othe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020