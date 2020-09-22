Left Menu
The Lok Sabha is likely to be adjourned sine die on Wednesday, eight days ahead of the scheduled end of the Monsoon Session, amid concerns of spread of coronavirus among lawmakers, sources said on Tuesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2020 18:25 IST
For Lok Sabha, Monsoon Session likely to end on Wednesday

The Lok Sabha is likely to be adjourned sine die on Wednesday, eight days ahead of the scheduled end of the Monsoon Session, amid concerns of spread of coronavirus among lawmakers, sources said on Tuesday. The House, which will meet at 3 pm on Wednesday is likely to be adjourned sine die (when there is no decided date for resumption) around 5 pm after taking up an extended Zero Hour, the sources said.

The session which began on September 14, witnessed passage of several bills by the Lok Sabha, including those which sought to replace the ordinances issued recently. The decision to curtail the session has been conveyed to floor leaders of parties in the Lower House, the sources said. The Monsoon Session is scheduled to end on October 1.

Several MPs, including a few ministers, have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last few days. Various opposition parties, including the Congress and the TMC, on Tuesday boycotted the Lok Sabha in solidarity with the eight Rajya Sabha members who were suspended for unruly behaviour.

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said all opposition parties are boycotting Parliament in solidarity with the Rajya Sabha members who were suspended on Monday. Opposition parties, including Congress, TMC, BSP and TRS, walked out of the Lok Sabha after Chowdhury's announcement.

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina's health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda's COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

NIRF doesn't use any classification of journals for rankings of management institutes: Govt

The National Institutional Ranking Framework NIRF does not use any classification of journals for rankings of management institutions, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said on Tuesday. He made the comments in response to a ...

Mexico to sign up to WHO's coronavirus COVAX vaccine plan this week - foreign minister

Mexicos Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard on Tuesday said his country will finalize this week a deal to join the World Health Organizations global COVAX plan, which aims to deliver at least 2 billion doses of coronavirus vaccines by the end o...

Will implement PM-Kisan, Ayushman Bharat if Centre routes funds through state govt: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written to the Centre, saying the PM-Kisan and Ayushman Bharat schemes will be implemented in West Bengal if the funds are routed through the state government. In a letter to Union Agriculture ...

Farm bills a bid to enslave farmers to industrialists:Congress

Slamming the Centre over passage of farm bills in Parliament, Congress leader and Maharashtra Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat on Tuesday said the government was trying to enslave farmers to select industrialists and encouraging company ra...
