Left Menu
Development News Edition

INTERVIEW-Serbia's Vucic plays down hopes for quick political deal with Kosovo

Serbia and Kosovo agreed to take steps towards economic cooperation, including working on joint infrastructure projects, in agreements signed at the White House this month, which U.S. President Donald Trump called a "breakthrough". In his first interview with a Western news organisation since his trip to Washington, Vucic described the agreements as a big step in the right direction, but a long way from political normalisation.

Reuters | Updated: 22-09-2020 18:59 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 18:59 IST
INTERVIEW-Serbia's Vucic plays down hopes for quick political deal with Kosovo

Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic played down hopes on Tuesday that a U.S.-mediated agreement on economic cooperation with Kosovo could lead soon to a political deal with the former province.

Political normalisation with Kosovo, which declared independence from Serbia in 2008 nearly a decade after it was protected by NATO in a bombing campaign, is a pre-condition for Serbia's entry into the EU. Serbia and Kosovo agreed to take steps towards economic cooperation, including working on joint infrastructure projects, in agreements signed at the White House this month, which U.S. President Donald Trump called a "breakthrough".

In his first interview with a Western news organisation since his trip to Washington, Vucic described the agreements as a big step in the right direction, but a long way from political normalisation. "I think such agreements are very important in order to preserve peace and that once and for all we resolve our problems to have clear future for our children," Vucic told Reuters.

"I am not saying that we are close to a political solution," Vucic said, though he described economic cooperation as "key" for any future political deals. On Tuesday, a U.S. delegation headed by Trump's special envoy for talks between Serbia and Kosovo, Richard Grenell, arrived in Serbia to discuss possibility of financing projects. The delegation visited Kosovo on Monday.

'ARGUMENTS WITH EVERYONE EQUALLY' Vucic, a former ultra-nationalist who pivoted towards a pro-European stance in 2008, is determined to bring his country into the EU, which requires some form of accommodation with Kosovo.

Serbia and its ally Russia reject Kosovo's declaration of independence. EU-mediated normalisation negotiations broke down in 2018 but resumed in July after Kosovo lifted import tariffs on Serbian goods. In his interview, Vucic described a future for his country that would involve balancing ties with East and West, even if this meant occasionally angering both sides.

"If you live in a small country which is geographically at the crossroads, then your policy should be maintain peace and stability, either by not having arguments with anyone, which is impossible, or having arguments with everyone equally," he said. "Serbia is on its European path, but Serbia has to live, and has friends in the U.S. but it also has friends and it is not ashamed of them in Moscow and in Beijing."

Serbia accepted highly publicised offers of aid from China in fighting the coronavirus this year, annoying some European countries who saw the gesture as politicised. More recently, Vucic risked friction with the Kremlin by steering clear of joint military exercises in Belarus, refusing to be drawn into a show of support for embattled leader Alexander Lukashenko, a Russian ally.

"Sometimes we have to protect our military neutrality by being all alone," Vucic said. Vucic said he hoped Trump would visit Serbia.

His delegation was warmly met in the United States, long the main supporter of Kosovo's independence, and the trip irked Moscow. Russia's foreign ministry spokeswoman compared Vucic's White House visit to an explicit film scene, prompting Vucic to accuse Moscow of stooping to "primitivism and vulgarity". In Washington, both Kosovo and Serbia also agreed to move their embassies in Israel to Jerusalem, a Trump administration priority. Vucic said Serbia's chamber of commerce would open in Jerusalem first, with the embassy move to follow.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico to sign up for WHO's coronavirus COVAX vaccine plan this week

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard on Tuesday said his country will finalize this week a deal to join the World Health Organizations global COVAX plan, which aims to deliver at least 2 billion doses of coronavirus vaccines by the end o...

U.N rights envoy to Myanmar says election will fail to meet standards

The United Nations human rights investigator to Myanmar said on Tuesday an election set for November would fail to meet international standards because of the disenfranchisement of hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims.Thomas Andrews, a...

Sikkim Assembly passes bill to set up Buddhist university

The Sikkim Assembly has passed nine bills, including one seeking to set up a Buddhist university in the Northeastern state, in a one-day session, an official statement said on Tuesday. The supplementary demands for grants amounting to Rs 45...

Washington places G Scherff (knee) on injured reserve

The Washington Football Team placed offensive guard Brandon Scherff on injured reserve Tuesday. Scherff was diagnosed with an MCL sprain in his right knee after sustaining the injury in Washingtons 30-15 loss to Arizona on Sunday. He will m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020