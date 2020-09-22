Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi visited 58 countries since 2015

Asked whether the government is aware that Nepal has signed a number of transit and transportation treaties with China in the past few years to shrug off its dependence on India, he said New Delhi's ties with Kathmandu stand on their own merit. "Two–thirds of Nepal’s global trade is with India and over 90 per cent of Nepal’s third country import-export transit is through India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2020 19:04 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 19:04 IST
PM Modi visited 58 countries since 2015

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited 58 countries since 2015 and a total expenditure of Rs 517 crore was incurred on them, the government said on Tuesday. Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan provided details of the prime minister's visits abroad since 2015, including their outcome, in a written reply in Rajya Sabha.

"The total expenditure on these visits was Rs 517.82 crore," he said. According to the details provided by Muraleedharan, the prime minister made five visits each to the US, Russia and China, and multiple trips to some other countries like Singapore, Germany, France, Sri Lanka and the United Arab Emirates.

Some of the visits the prime minister undertook were multi-nation trips while some were standalone bilateral visits. Modi's last trip was to Brazil on November 13-14 in 2019 where he attended a summit of influential grouping BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa).

Muraleedharan said Modi's visits to the countries have enhanced their understanding of India’s perspectives on bilateral, regional and global issues. He said the visits helped in strengthening India's relations with the countries in a wide range of sectors including trade and investment, technology, defence collaboration and people-to-people contact.

"These, in turn, have contributed to India’s national development agenda to promote economic growth and well being of our people," the minister said. "India is now increasingly contributing to shaping the global agenda at the multilateral level including on climate change, trans-national crime and terrorism, cyber security and nuclear non-proliferation, and offering to the world its own unique initiatives for global issues like the International Solar Alliance," he added.

To a separate question on Nepal, Muraleedharan said India’s age-old ties with the neighbouring country are "unique and special", based on shared history, geography, culture, close people–to–people ties, mutual security and close economic linkages. Asked whether the government is aware that Nepal has signed a number of transit and transportation treaties with China in the past few years to shrug off its dependence on India, he said New Delhi's ties with Kathmandu stand on their own merit.

"Two–thirds of Nepal’s global trade is with India and over 90 per cent of Nepal’s third country import-export transit is through India. India's ties with Nepal stand on their own merit, and are independent of Nepal's relations with third countries," he said. India's ties with Nepal came under strain after the Himalayan nation came up with a new political map in May showing Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura in Uttarakhand as its territories.

India maintains that these areas along the border with Nepal in Uttarakhand belong to it..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico to sign up for WHO's coronavirus COVAX vaccine plan this week

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard on Tuesday said his country will finalize this week a deal to join the World Health Organizations global COVAX plan, which aims to deliver at least 2 billion doses of coronavirus vaccines by the end o...

U.N rights envoy to Myanmar says election will fail to meet standards

The United Nations human rights investigator to Myanmar said on Tuesday an election set for November would fail to meet international standards because of the disenfranchisement of hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims.Thomas Andrews, a...

Sikkim Assembly passes bill to set up Buddhist university

The Sikkim Assembly has passed nine bills, including one seeking to set up a Buddhist university in the Northeastern state, in a one-day session, an official statement said on Tuesday. The supplementary demands for grants amounting to Rs 45...

Washington places G Scherff (knee) on injured reserve

The Washington Football Team placed offensive guard Brandon Scherff on injured reserve Tuesday. Scherff was diagnosed with an MCL sprain in his right knee after sustaining the injury in Washingtons 30-15 loss to Arizona on Sunday. He will m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020