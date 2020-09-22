RS MPs suspension: Fadnavis opposes Pawar's protest fast

Senior Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said the behavior of some Rajya Sabha MPs during the passing of farm bills was not correct. Eight RS MPs from the opposition were later suspended from the House for their conduct.

Speaking to reporters here, Fadnavis said NCP chief Sharad Pawar had not opposed the Centre's farm bills but was protesting against the suspension of RS MPs. Pawar had said earlier in the day that he would observe a day-long fast in protest.

Fadnavis, however, said Pawar should not have observed a fast as the conduct of the suspended MPs was "indecent".