COVID-19: Maha minister Varsha Gaikwad tests positive

Maharashtra minister for schooleducation Varsha Gaikwad took to Twitter on Tuesday to informthat she had been detected with novel coronavirus infection

The Congress MLA from Dharavi asked people who hadcome in contact with her over the past few days to getthemselves checked for the infection

"During the course of my check-up today, I have testedpositive for the coronavirus. I am at present doing well withthe blessings and good wishes of all. I request everyone whohas come in my contact to be careful and follow protocol," shetweeted.