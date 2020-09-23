RJD, Shiv Sena MPs give zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha
Two Opposition MPs -- one from RJD and from Shiv Sena each -- have given zero hour notices in Rajya Sabha ahead of Wednesday's proceedings.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2020 09:00 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 09:00 IST
Two Opposition MPs -- one from RJD and from Shiv Sena each -- have given zero hour notices in Rajya Sabha ahead of Wednesday's proceedings. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Kumar Jha has given zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha over 'demand for health insurance cover to voters in the upcoming Assembly election in the States'.
While Shiv Sena MP Anil Desai has given zero hour notice over 'demand to reconsider disinvestment of Life Insurance Corporation of India'. Zero Hour is the time when MPs can raise issues of urgent public importance. (ANI)
