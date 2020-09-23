Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kremlin critic Navalny discharged from Berlin hospital

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has been discharged from the hospital in Berlin where he has been treated after falling ill on a domestic flight in Siberia last month. "The patient's condition had improved sufficiently for him to be discharged from acute inpatient care," the Charite hospital said in a statement on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 23-09-2020 13:25 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 13:25 IST
Kremlin critic Navalny discharged from Berlin hospital

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has been discharged from the hospital in Berlin where he has been treated after falling ill on a domestic flight in Siberia last month.

"The patient's condition had improved sufficiently for him to be discharged from acute inpatient care," the Charite hospital said in a statement on Wednesday. Navalny was airlifted from Russia to Berlin while still in a coma and the German government says tests in Germany, France and Sweden have determined he was poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent. The West has demanded an explanation from Russia.

Moscow has said it is yet to see evidence of a crime and has declined to open an investigation so far, instead opening a pre-investigation probe. The Kremlin has denied any involvement. "Based on the patient's progress and current condition, the treating physicians believe that complete recovery is possible. However, it remains too early to gauge the potential long-term effects of his severe poisoning," the hospital said.

Navalny received treatment at the Charite hospital for a total of 32 days, of which 24 days were spent in intensive care, it added. "The decision to make details of Mr. Navalny's condition public was made in consultation with the patient and his wife," the hospital said.

In a post on his Instagram feed on Saturday, Navalny said he had difficulties using his phone, pouring water or climbing stairs because his hands failed him and his legs trembled. On Monday, Navalny told Russia to hand over the clothes he was wearing when he fell into the coma last month and accused Moscow of withholding an important piece of evidence in his case.

The outspoken opponent of President Vladimir Putin said his clothes were taken away from him before he was flown to Germany for treatment from Siberia.

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Money Heist Season 5: Is there any link between Alicia, Tatiana? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Britain re-imposed some lockdown measures as a second wave of coronavirus infections swept across Europe, while the death toll in the United States crossed 200,000, with a report saying the U.S. drug regulator would tighten COVID-19 vaccine...

Group sues Austrian gov't over ski resort virus outbreak

An Austrian consumer protection group said Wednesday it has filed four civil lawsuits against the countrys government for failing to contain a coronavirus outbreak at an Alpine ski resort during the early phase of the pandemic that has been...

DBT starts training program to strengthen clinical trial research capacity for neighbouring countries

The Department of Biotechnology, Government of India through the Ind-CEPI mission India Centric Epidemic Preparednessfor Rapid Vaccine Development and Supporting Indian Vaccine Development which is aligned with the Global Initiative of the ...

Soccer-Frank de Boer favourite to be named new Netherlands coach

Frank de Boer has emerged as the most likely candidate to be named coach of the Netherlands after weeks of speculation over who would succeed Ronald Koeman. A contract up to the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar is expected to be signed in tim...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020