Road in Mangaluru renamed after former Vijaya Bank chairman

The light house hill road in the city, earlier known as the St Aloysius college road, has been officially renamed as 'Mulki Sunder Ram Shetty road' in honour of the erstwhile Vijaya Bank's chairman.

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 23-09-2020 14:12 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 14:12 IST
The stretch of the road from Ambedkar circle to catholic club via light house hill, will now be known in the new name as per a notification issued by the state government.

The official new name was declared at a function held here Wednesday morning by city mayor Diwakar Pandeshwar, who unveiled the sign board bearing the popular bankers name. Several guests including BJP district president Sudharshan Moodbidri and Bunts welfare trust founder chairman Sadananda Shetty were present.

The city corporations decision to rename the road in 2017 was delayed due to protests from the alumni of St Aloysius institutions and the local people who wanted to retain the earlier name. The issue was moved to the High Court when the state government ordered a status quo.

The Court later disposed off the case, directing the state government to take an appropriate decision. The corporation reiterated its stand on renaming the road, after which the government issued a notification.

The employees of the erstwhile Vijaya Bank had strongly argued for the renaming of the road. Mulki Sunder Ram Shetty was associated with the bank since 1946 and had been its chairman from 1962 to 1969.

The Vijaya Bank has now been merged with Bank of Baroda..

