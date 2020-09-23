Malaysia's PM says Anwar Ibrahim must prove he has a majority

Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Wednesday opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim must prove he holds a parliamentary majority before laying claim to the premiership. Earlier in the day, Anwar declared he has secured a "strong, formidable" majority and that Muhyiddin "has fallen as PM".

"Until proven otherwise, the Perikatan Nasional government remains steadfast and I am the rightful prime minister," Muhyiddin said in a statement, referring to his ruling coalition. In a separate statement, the secretaries-general of parties under the ruling coalition said they remain firmly behind Muhyiddin and rejected Anwar's assertion that he has majority parliamentary support to form the government.