Left Menu
Development News Edition

'AT HR-LD-YOUTH CONG-RALLY Police use water cannon in Panipat to stop Youth Cong's 'tractor rally' to Delhi

The Haryana police on Wednesday used a water cannon in Panipat's Samalkha village to stop a state Youth Congress-led tractor rally from proceeding to Delhi to protest against Centre's farm bills.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-09-2020 18:53 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 18:53 IST
'AT HR-LD-YOUTH CONG-RALLY Police use water cannon in Panipat to stop Youth Cong's 'tractor rally' to Delhi

The Haryana police on Wednesday used a water cannon in Panipat's Samalkha village to stop a state Youth Congress-led tractor rally from proceeding to Delhi to protest against Centre's farm bills. The protesters started the rally from Samalkha and were to travel to Delhi, about 90 km away.

Haryana Congress MLA from Samalkha, Dharam Singh Chhoker, Israna MLA Balbir Balmiki, Indian Youth Congress president Srinivas B V and state Youth Congress chief Sachin Kundu were also part of the rally which was stopped by the police at a barricade in Panipat district. All the four leaders besides some Youth Congress workers were later taken into preventive custody before being released after some time, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarters), Panipat, Satish Kumar, said.

Earlier, when the “Kisan Aakrosh tractor rally” which started from Anaj Mandi in Samalkha reached the police barricade on the Panipat-Delhi national highway, some workers tried to cross the barricade after which police used a water cannon to disperse them. “They did not have permission to move to Delhi. Restrictions are in place due to coronavirus pandemic, that is why they were stopped,” the DSP said.

The rally, in which, youth Congress leaders claimed, many farmers were also participating, was to proceed from Panipat to Delhi, where they were to gherao the Parliament, to register their protest against the farm bills, which they dubbed as anti-farmer. The rally also disrupted normal traffic on the national highway for some time.

“They cannot suppress the voice of farmers by using force. We will continue to raise the voice of farmers,” Chhoker told reporters in Samalkha. Srinivas B V while commenting on the use of water cannon by the police, said, “This is how the Modi and Khattar governments treat those who seek protection of farmers rights.” He also said the “black laws” are aimed at making “farmers slave of the corporates”.

“We stand in solidarity with our farmers. We will continue to raise our voice against these anti-farmer bills,” said Sachin Kundu. Earlier on Sunday, the Haryana police had used a water cannon to stop Punjab Youth Congress workers from entering the Ambala district and travelling ahead to Delhi as part of their tractor rally against the farm bills.

Srinivas B V and Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar had also taken part in that tractor rally. The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 were passed by both Houses of Parliament, amid protests by opposition parties, including the Congress, TMC, DMK and the Left, besides some farmers' groups.

The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020, was passed in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday..

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, movie to have a female lead

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Joint Committee of Parliament on personal data protection bill gets extension

The Joint Committee of Parliament examining the Personal Data Protection Bill was on Wednesday given an extension to submit its report during the winter session of Parliament. P P Chaudhary of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party BJP moved a m...

15 deaths, 1,946 fresh virus cases in Rajasthan

Fifteen people died from coronavirus in Rajasthan on Wednesday as the state reported a record 1,946 daily cases, taking the infection numbers to 1,20,739, according to a health bulletinSo far, 1,382 people have died from the infection in th...

CAG says 11 pc of toilets claimed to be constructed by PSUs not found

The CAG on Wednesday said its audit of toilets constructed by central PSUs in schools found 11 per cent of them either non-existing or partially built and another 30 per cent not in use due to operational reasons. The report of the Comptrol...

Asst Commissioner of Police, head constable suspended for leaking probe details to drug-traffickers

An Assistant Commissioner of Police and a head constable have been placed under suspension for leaking information to drug traffickers, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said on Wednesday. The Joint Commissioner of Police Sandeep Pat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020