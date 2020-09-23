Left Menu
Maratha outfit to stage protests over quota issue in Pune

"Even if the measures announced by the state government look 'welcoming' superficially, some of the announcements are old and are applicable for other open categories," claimed Rajendra Kondhre, one of the convenors of MKM. Protests will be staged outside the offices of all key political parties, including the NCP, Congress, Shiv Sena and BJP, Kondhre said.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 23-09-2020 19:38 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 19:34 IST
Maratha outfit to stage protests over quota issue in Pune
Maratha Kranti Morcha (MKM), an outfit heading the quota agitation for the Maratha community, will stage protests outside the offices of all key political parties in Pune on September 27, an official said on Wednesday. There is a marked difference in the measures announced by the Maharashtra government and the ground reality, which will be brought to the fore through these protests, an office-bearer of the MKM said.

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday announced several measures to give relief to agitating Marathas, including giving community members benefits meant for Economic Weaker Section (EWS), in the light of the Supreme Court staying the implementation of quota in jobs and education for the community. "Even if the measures announced by the state government look 'welcoming' superficially, some of the announcements are old and are applicable for other open categories," claimed Rajendra Kondhre, one of the convenors of MKM.

Protests will be staged outside the offices of all key political parties, including the NCP, Congress, Shiv Sena and BJP, Kondhre said. He further alleged that phones of key leaders of Maratha outfits are being tapped and MKM plans to write to the state's home minister about the same.

