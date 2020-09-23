Left Menu
BJP leaders from West Bengal meet central leadership, to reach out to people over farm bills

Leaders of BJP in West Bengal held discussions with the party's central leadership as part of preparations for assembly polls in the state next year.

23-09-2020
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

By Joymala Bagchi Leaders of BJP in West Bengal held discussions with the party's central leadership as part of preparations for assembly polls in the state next year.

Party sources that discussions held over three days concluded on Wednesday and party programmes have been decided for October and November. Party leaders have decided to highlight the benefits of agriculture bills passed by parliament in the monsoon session and also raise the issue of alleged corruption in relief concerning cyclone Amphan. They said that BJP youth wing will protest near BDO offices in Amphan-hit areas on October 5. Opposition parties have alleged that relief did not reach some of the needy.

The youth wing will also hold 'Nabanna Abhiyan' (march towards state secretariat) on October 4. The sources said that Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda will hold virtual rallies as part of preparations for West Bengal assembly elections.

"We will go to every district and give an actual picture of the agriculture bills and how they will benefit farmers. Trinamool Congress is misleading people," a party leader said. The meeting also discussed ways to attract more youth to the party. They said the target was to connect to youth in a major way.

Members of West Bengal BJP met BJP President JP Nadda on Wednesday and discussed issues related to law and order situation in the state. (ANI)

