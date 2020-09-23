Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP MP demands law to check population growth

BJP Lok Sabha MP Uday Pratap Singh on Wednesday asked the Modi government to bring in a law to control population growth and said it would be the most significant legislation of the century.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2020 22:09 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 21:40 IST
BJP MP demands law to check population growth
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

BJP Lok Sabha MP Uday Pratap Singh on Wednesday asked the Modi government to bring in a law to control population growth and said it would be the most significant legislation of the century. Raising the issue during the Zero Hour in the Lower House, he said unemployment and law and order problems are due to the increasing population of the country. He said the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi had removed Article 370, cleared the way for construction of Ram Temple at Ayodhya, and brought a law against the practice of triple talaq.

"I request the government to come up with the most significant law of the century...and make a law to control population (growth)," Singh said. On Tuesday, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey had made a similar demand in Lok Sabha.

He had said the government should bring in bills for Uniform Civil Code and population control to "save the country". He had said these two bills are required to check minority appeasement.

He had also said that members belonging to Scheduled Tribes who convert should not be extended reservation benefits.

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

‘The Family Man Season 2 coming soon’ - Amazon Prime teases in a video

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Study by Indian researchers part of book on evolution

A study by researchers from Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research JNCASR has been included in a book on evolution, the Department of Science and Technology said on WednesdayThe study by JNCASR, a Bengaluru-based institute...

Economy can be revived only by boosting consumer sentiments: FICCI president

The economy can be revived only by boosting consumer sentiments, which are weak and need measures like discount vouchers from the government to spur the pending, FICCI President and Apollo Hospitals Joint Managing Director Sangita Reddy sai...

Czechs pay for summer of fun with new restrictions as coronavirus cases soar

In June, hundreds of Czechs sat down along a 500-metre table on Pragues Charles Bridge to celebrate overcoming the coronavirus pandemic with little loss of life.Three months later, the country has Europes second-fastest pace of new cases, h...

Kerala govt to look into possibility of legal challenge to farm bills

The Kerala Cabinet on Wednesday decided to ask the Law department to look into the legal aspects of the possibilityof movingthe Supreme court against the contentious farm bills passed by Parliament, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. It ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020