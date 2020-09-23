BJP president congratulates J-K people on passing of Jammu and Kashmir Official Language Bill 2020

BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Wednesday congratulated people of Jammu and Kashmir on the passing of the Jammu and Kashmir Official Language Bill 2020 in the Rajya Sabha. Nadda also greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for fulfilling the demand of Jammu and Kashmir people.

"Heartiest congratulations to the sisters and brothers of Jammu and Kashmir on the passing of the Jammu and Kashmir Official Language Bill-2020 in the Rajya Sabha and I welcome honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji for fulfilling this unheard demand of 70 years of the residents," Nadda tweeted. "With the passage of this historic bill, Kashmiri, Dongri, Urdu, Hindi and English will get the status of official languages. This is an important step for the development of regional languages of Jammu and Kashmir. The Modi government is committed to the cultural preservation and development of Jammu and Kashmir," he said in another tweet.

Earlier in the day, Rajya Sabha passed the Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill 2020 by a voice vote. The Bill gives official language status to Kashmiri, Dogri, Hindi, English, and Urdu in the Union Territory. (ANI)