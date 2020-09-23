Left Menu
Development News Edition

Why farmers are angry if new laws favour them: Prithviraj Chavan

Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan asked on Wednesday why farmers were up in the arms if the Union government has indeed enacted three `farmer friendly' laws. "All the farmers are opposing these three controversial laws but the government is saying these are farmer friendly bills and farmers can now sell their produce freely. "If this is true then why farmers are hitting the road and opposing the laws?" the former Maharashtra chief minister said.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 24-09-2020 00:12 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 23:41 IST
Why farmers are angry if new laws favour them: Prithviraj Chavan
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan asked on Wednesday why farmers were up in the arms if the Union government has indeed enacted three `farmer friendly' laws. "All the farmers are opposing these three controversial laws but the government is saying these are farmer friendly bills and farmers can now sell their produce freely.

"If this is true then why farmers are hitting the road and opposing the laws?" the former Maharashtra chief minister said. "Despite having all the communication means, why the government is not able to convince farmers, farmer leaders, MPs and MLAs that these bills are in favour of farmers," he further said.

With these new laws, farmers will become puppets in the hands of big firms, he said. "In the absence of APMCs, if there is any dispute, where will farmers go to seek justice," Chavan asked.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Tesla's value drops $50 billion as Musk's promised cheaper battery 3 years away

Japan's SBI wants to shake up regional banks. It may get a Suga boost

Hyundai Motor and UNDP launch global initiative to spread messages of sustainability

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Dysfunctional CCTV cameras, outdated radio communication among CAG red flags on Delhi Police

The percentage of satisfactorily functioning CCTV cameras out of a total 3,870 installed in the national capital by the&#160;Delhi police is abysmally low, said the Comptroller and Auditor General CAG report tabled in Parliament on Wednesda...

WRAPUP 2-Saudi King Salman assails Iran in United Nations debut

Saudi Arabias King Salman bin Abdulaziz took aim at Iran during his debut on Wednesday at the annual United Nations meeting of world leaders, calling for a united front to contain Riyadhs rival and stop it from getting weapons of mass destr...

Why farmers are angry if new laws favour them: Prithviraj Chavan

Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan asked on Wednesday why farmers were up in the arms if the Union government has indeed enacted three farmer friendly laws. All the farmers are opposing these three controversial laws but the governmen...

SDMC provides aid to families of deceased 'COVID warriors': Mayor

A financial aid of Rs 10 lakh has been provided to the families of two employees of the South Corporation who died of COVID-19 in the line of duty, Mayor Anamika said on Wednesday. She said the SDMC has provided the financial aid as a compe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020