Left Menu
Development News Edition

Eric Trump must testify in New York probe before the election, judge rules

The investigation is separate from a criminal probe by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, who is seeking eight years of Donald Trump's tax returns through a separate subpoena. Vance has said in court filings he might have grounds to investigate Donald Trump and the Trump Organization for tax fraud, and that his probe related to reports of possible insurance and bank fraud by the company and its officers.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-09-2020 02:00 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 01:54 IST
Eric Trump must testify in New York probe before the election, judge rules
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

A New York judge on Wednesday ordered President Donald Trump's son Eric to make himself available by Oct. 7 to be interviewed under oath for a state probe into financing for properties owned by his family's company. Justice Arthur Engoron of the Manhattan Supreme Court said Eric Trump, an executive vice president at the Trump Organization, offered no grounds to delay his deposition by the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James until after the Nov. 3 presidential election.

At a hearing, Engoron said Trump's argument that he was too busy working on his father's re-election bid was unpersuasive, and said he was not "bound by the timelines of the national election." Lawyers for Eric Trump did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Engoron also ordered the Trump Organization to turn over some financial documents James sought. James has been conducting a civil probe into "potential fraud or illegality" concerning whether Donald Trump and the Trump Organization overstated the value of assets to obtain loans and tax benefits.

Her probe began after Donald Trump's former personal lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen told Congress the president had inflated some asset values to save money on loans and insurance, and deflated other asset values to reduce real estate taxes. James originally subpoenaed Eric Trump's testimony on May 26. A scheduled July 22 deposition was canceled as Trump changed his legal team. His new lawyers were seeking a further delay until Nov. 19 or later.

Matthew Colangelo, a lawyer for James, said the threat of "personal inconvenience" to Eric Trump did not justify waiting that long. "Mr. Trump shouldn't be able to profit from his own dilatory conduct," Colangelo told the judge.

James' probe has focused on four properties: the Seven Springs Estate in Westchester County, New York; 40 Wall Street in Manhattan; the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago, and the Trump National Golf Club in Los Angeles. In a statement, James said the judge's order makes clear that "not even an organization or an individual with the name Trump" can dictate the parameters of her "lawful investigation."

There has been no determination any laws have been broken. The investigation is separate from a criminal probe by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, who is seeking eight years of Donald Trump's tax returns through a separate subpoena.

Vance has said in court filings he might have grounds to investigate Donald Trump and the Trump Organization for tax fraud, and that his probe related to reports of possible insurance and bank fraud by the company and its officers. A federal appeals court is scheduled to hear Trump's appeal on Friday of an order letting Vance obtain his tax returns.

Trump is a Republican, while James and Vance are Democrats.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Japan's SBI wants to shake up regional banks. It may get a Suga boost

Tesla's value drops $50 billion as Musk's promised cheaper battery 3 years away

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Oil-trading bribery probe widens with new U.S. charges, guilty pleas

U.S. prosecutors charged a former U.S. employee of a Swiss energy trading firm with bribery and a Florida company pleaded guilty to bribery as a probe into corruption in energy trading widened in the United States.Authorities in the United ...

IMF official warns coronavirus will weigh on some economies for years

The coronavirus crisis is lasting longer than expected and it will take some countries years to return to growth, the No. 2 official at the International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday. The Fund has provided some 90 billion in total financ...

Ivory Coast to free opposition leader's allies in pre-vote peace gesture, spokesman says

Seeking to calm tensions in Ivory Coast ahead of a presidential election, the authorities plan to release associates of opposition leader Guillaume Soro who have been held in detention for months, a government spokesman said on Wednesday. P...

Wells Fargo CEO sorry for 'insensitive comment' on diversity

Wells Fargo Co Chief Executive Officer Charles Scharf has apologized for making insensitive remarks around race and diversity, seeking to quell a row over his references to a shortage of talent among minority groups. Reuters reported on Tu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020