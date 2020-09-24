Left Menu
Development News Edition

Central African Republic MPs vote to keep Dec. 27 election on track

The election commission fell behind with voter registration due to the insecurity and additional disruptions linked to the coronavirus pandemic, said Territorial Administration Minister Augustin Yangana-Yahote. The motion to give the commission an extra month to compile electoral lists was approved after 10 hours of heated debate in parliament despite a boycott by the opposition coalition Cod2020.

Reuters | Updated: 24-09-2020 03:39 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 03:39 IST
Central African Republic MPs vote to keep Dec. 27 election on track

Central African Republic's parliament voted on Wednesday to grant the electoral body extra time to register voters, an amendment that keeps a presidential election on track for a first round on Dec. 27 despite opposition resistance.

Delaying the election itself could further destabilise the diamond-rich country, much of whose territory is beyond government control because of fighting between rival militias. The election commission fell behind with voter registration due to the insecurity and additional disruptions linked to the coronavirus pandemic, said Territorial Administration Minister Augustin Yangana-Yahote.

The motion to give the commission an extra month to compile electoral lists was approved after 10 hours of heated debate in parliament despite a boycott by the opposition coalition Cod2020. It has called for the vote to be postponed, claiming that the disrupted voter registration raised questions about the credibility of the entire election.

"The government's goal is to have elections in a cavalier manner," said Cod2020 lawmaker Aurelien Zingas. President Faustin-Archange Touadera, who was elected in 2016, is expected to announce on Saturday his intention to run for a second term.

Deposed former president Francois Bozize has already said he will stand. He was overthrown in a 2013 rebellion by a coalition of mainly Muslim rebels from the north, plunging the majority Christian nation into a violent civil war. (Editing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Sam Holmes)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Tesla's value drops $50 billion as Musk's promised cheaper battery 3 years away

YouTube to automate restrictions on age-inappropriate content

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Venezuela's Maduro calls on U.N. members to rally against U.S. sanctions

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro told the U.N. General Assembly on Wednesday all countries that defend peace should rally against U.S. sanctions clamped on the South American country and its allies like Cuba, Nicaragua and Syria. The Tru...

Trump lauds move by Kentucky governor to call up National Guard

U.S. President Donald Trump welcomed a decision by Kentuckys governor to call in the National Guard after prosecutors cleared police officers of criminal charges in the death of Breonna Taylor, a Black medical worker killed in March. Trump ...

COVID-19 smartphone app finally launches in England and Wales

England and Wales launch a COVID-19 smartphone app on Thursday, allowing users to trace contacts, check the local level of risk and record visits to venues such as pubs, four months after the technology was promised to the public. The NHS C...

Proposed Nicaragua law could muffle dissent

Nicaraguas governing party is pushing a bill that would require people, businesses and non-governmental groups that receive money from outside the country to register as foreign agents, saying it is an attempt to prevent foreign interferenc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020