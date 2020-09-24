Biden urges protests be peaceful after prosecutors clear police of criminal charges in Breonna Taylor death

Biden urges protests be peaceful after prosecutors clear police of criminal charges in Breonna Taylor deathReuters | Charlotte | Updated: 24-09-2020 04:10 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 04:10 IST
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden urged that protests be peaceful after prosecutors on Wednesday cleared police officers of criminal charges in the death of Breonna Taylor, a Black medical worker killed in March in her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment.
Two white policemen who fired into the apartment will not be prosecuted for her death because their use of force was justified, while a third was charged with endangering her neighbors, Kentucky's attorney general said. Biden told reporters in Charlotte, North Carolina, he would review the grand jury decision before commenting further.
