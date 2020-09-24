Left Menu
Development News Edition

TIMELINE-The career of Sir Harold Evans, journalist, publisher and author

After earning renown as a groundbreaking investigative journalist and newspaper editor in Britain, Sir Harold Evans had a second career in America as a book editor, publisher and author. 1998: Publishes first of his two bestsellers on U.S. history, "The American Century." 2002: A poll by Britain's Press Gazette and the British Journalism Review names him the greatest newspaper editor of all time.

Reuters | Updated: 24-09-2020 09:38 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 09:38 IST
TIMELINE-The career of Sir Harold Evans, journalist, publisher and author

After earning renown as a groundbreaking investigative journalist and newspaper editor in Britain, Sir Harold Evans had a second career in America as a book editor, publisher and author. Evans died in New York on Wednesday at the age of 92.

1928: Born June 28 in Newton Heath, Manchester, England. Takes his first job as a journalist at the age of 16, for a weekly paper in Ashton-under-Lyne. 1961: Named editor of regional daily The Northern Echo. The paper's campaign on cervical cancer leads to a national UK program for detection of the disease.

1967: Named editor of The Sunday Times. His Insight Team of investigative journalists exposes the plight of British children who suffered birth defects from thalidomide, leading to compensation for the families and a landmark legal reform lowering barriers to reporting on lawsuits. Other scoops include the revelation that UK diplomat Kim Philby, a defector to Moscow, had been a Russian mole while serving as chief of anti-Soviet operations for British intelligence. 1972: Publishes "Editing and Design: A Five-Volume Manual of English, Typography and Layout" – one of his many books on the nuts and bolts of newspapering that become standards in Britain.

1981: Becomes editor of Sunday Times sister title The Times after a takeover by media baron Rupert Murdoch. Resigns a year later, citing differences with Murdoch over editorial independence. Later chronicles their clash in "Good Times, Bad Times." 1982: Publishes "Pictures on a Page: Photo-journalism, Graphics and Picture Editing."

1984: Moves to America, teaches at Duke University. 1990: Named president and publisher of Random House trade group. Over time, publishes books by authors including Henry Kissinger, Maya Angelou, Colin Powell. Later goes on to senior roles at US News and World Report, the New York Daily News, The Atlantic Monthly.

1993: Becomes a U.S. citizen. 1998: Publishes first of his two bestsellers on U.S. history, "The American Century."

2002: A poll by Britain's Press Gazette and the British Journalism Review names him the greatest newspaper editor of all time. 2004: Knighted for services to journalism.

2009: Publishes his memoir, "My Paper Chase: True Stories of Vanished Times." 2011: Joins Reuters as editor-at-large.

2018: Publishes "Do I Make Myself Clear?: Why Writing Well Matters." (Editing by Mike Williams)

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Egypt discovers 27 sarcophagi more than 2,500 years old; Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste and more

YouTube to automate restrictions on age-inappropriate content

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Sports News Roundup: Hamilton set to equal Schumacher's record 91 wins; U.S. sports figures decry ruling in Breonna Taylor shooting and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Hamilton set to equal Schumachers record 91 winsLewis Hamilton is one win away from matching Michael Schumachers all-time record 91 and the Mercedes Formula One driver will be favourite t...

Venezuelan President Maduro proposes new UN fund to support countries facing discrimination

Addressing the General Assemblys high-level general debate, via a pre-recorded video, President Nicols Maduro Moros also urged the adoption of a legally binding international instrument on development and the right to development, which w...

Entertainment News Roundup: K-pop band BTS delivers 'message of hope' at 75th U.N. General Assembly; New York's Metropolitan Opera to remain closed for another year and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Disney delays Black Widow in new setback for cinemasWalt Disney Co on Wednesday postponed the release of superhero movie Black Widow and Steven Spielbergs West Side Story until 202...

Don't judge Cummins just after one game, says KKR skipper Karthik

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Dinesh Karthik finds it extremely unfair that his premier pacer Pat Cummins is being criticised after just one bad performance that too when he played straight after completing his quarantine. All eyes were on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020