Nigeria: President Buhari to attend 47th independence anniversary of Guinea Bissau

President Muhammadu Buhari on September 24 has departed for Bissau to attend ceremonies celebrating the National Day of the Republic of Guinea Bissau, according to a news report by Naija News.

According to a statement on Wednesday by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on media and publicity, Buhari will join the Heads of State and Government of Senegal, Cote d' Ivoire, Rwanda, Mauritania, Togo, and Liberia to mark the 47th independence anniversary of Guinea Bissau.

The statement added that while "in Bissau, President Buhari will also commission a road named in his honor by the host government."

"The Nigerian leader and other invited Heads of State will attend an official lunch hosted by President Umaro Sissoco Embaló of Guinea Bissau."

Buhari will be accompanied by top government officials including the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, the Minister of Defence, Major-General Bashir Salihi Magashi (Rtd), the National Security Adviser, Major-General Babagana Monguno (Rtd), and the Director-General, National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.

President Buhari had in response to a request for assistance by the Government of Guinea Bissau, during its last legislative elections, donated USD 500,000 dollars, 17 vehicles, and 350 electoral kits to support the country's electoral process.

In May this year, the President received President Embalo in Abuja, during which the Nigerian leader congratulated his counterpart on his confirmation as President, assuring him of Nigeria's support to the new government in Guinea Bissau.