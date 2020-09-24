Left Menu
Development News Edition

Manipur CM drops three ministers from cabinet

Amid speculation of a cabinet reshuffle in Manipur, Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday dropped three ministers from the council of ministers. Governor Najma Heptulla has accepted the recommendation, according to her letter to the chief minister. The three cabinet members dropped are minister for agriculture and animal husbandry, V Hangkhalian, minister for social welfare and cooperation, Nemcha Kipgen, and minister for education, labour and employment, Radheshyam Singh.

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 24-09-2020 13:44 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 13:44 IST
Manipur CM drops three ministers from cabinet

Amid speculation of a cabinet reshuffle in Manipur, Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday dropped three ministers from the council of ministers. Governor Najma Heptulla has accepted the recommendation, according to her letter to the chief minister.

The three cabinet members dropped are minister for agriculture and animal husbandry, V Hangkhalian, minister for social welfare and cooperation, Nemcha Kipgen, and minister for education, labour and employment, Radheshyam Singh. Notably, the CM and state BJP chief S Tikendra Singh had recently visited Delhi, where they met several central leaders, including the party's national president J P Nadda.

Sources in the party said they discussed various issues, including the modalities of effecting a cabinet rejig and matters related to impending assembly bypolls. Five seats recently fell vacant in the 60-member House in Manipur following resignation and disqualification of MLAs.

PTI COR RMS RMS.

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Science News Roundup: Egypt discovers 27 sarcophagi more than 2,500 years old; Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 1-Business morale brightens in Germany, France despite coronavirus resurgence

Business morale in Germany and France improved for the fifth month in a row in September, boosting hopes that the euro zones two biggest economies had enjoyed a solid recovery from the coronavirus shock suffered in the first half of the yea...

88 whales rescued from Australia's worst mass beaching

Authorities have rescued 88 pilot whales and are attempting to free 20 others that survived Australias worst mass stranding, as crews prepare to remove 380 decomposing carcasses from the shallows of Tasmania state, officials said Thursday. ...

Film-theatre actor Bhupesh Pandya dies of lung cancer

Film and stage actor Bhupesh Pandya, best known for roles in movies Vicky Donor and Parmanu The Story of Pokhran, has passed away after battling cancer, according to actor and colleague Rajesh Tailang. The National School of Drama NSD gradu...

Health Ministry's 'eSanjeevani' digital platform records 3 lakh consultations

Union Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said that more than 3 lakh tele-consultations have been completed on eSanjeevani platform.The government further informed that among all the states, Tamil Nadu is leading with the completion of 1.29 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020