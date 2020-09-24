Manipur CM drops three ministers from cabinet
Amid speculation of a cabinet reshuffle in Manipur, Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday dropped three ministers from the council of ministers. Governor Najma Heptulla has accepted the recommendation, according to her letter to the chief minister. The three cabinet members dropped are minister for agriculture and animal husbandry, V Hangkhalian, minister for social welfare and cooperation, Nemcha Kipgen, and minister for education, labour and employment, Radheshyam Singh.PTI | Imphal | Updated: 24-09-2020 13:44 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 13:44 IST
Amid speculation of a cabinet reshuffle in Manipur, Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday dropped three ministers from the council of ministers. Governor Najma Heptulla has accepted the recommendation, according to her letter to the chief minister.
The three cabinet members dropped are minister for agriculture and animal husbandry, V Hangkhalian, minister for social welfare and cooperation, Nemcha Kipgen, and minister for education, labour and employment, Radheshyam Singh. Notably, the CM and state BJP chief S Tikendra Singh had recently visited Delhi, where they met several central leaders, including the party's national president J P Nadda.
Sources in the party said they discussed various issues, including the modalities of effecting a cabinet rejig and matters related to impending assembly bypolls. Five seats recently fell vacant in the 60-member House in Manipur following resignation and disqualification of MLAs.
PTI COR RMS RMS.
- READ MORE ON:
- N Biren Singh
- Manipur
- Najma Heptulla
- Delhi
- CM
- Radheshyam Singh
- Nemcha Kipgen
- BJP
- JP Nadda
ALSO READ
Man arrested for supplying duplicate personal protective apparatus in Delhi
Delhi Metro resumes services on Blue and Pink lines
Patna: ANM workers protest near CM's residence, demand regularisation of jobs
Plasma therapy not beneficial in reducing mortality, progression to severe COVID-19: ICMR Study
Blue Line, Pink Line of Delhi Metro resume services after 171-day COVID hiatus