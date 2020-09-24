Left Menu
Kerala: BJP SC Morcha holds protest, demands resignation of KT Jaleel

The Bharatiya Janata Party's Scheduled Caste (SC) Morcha on Thursday organised a march demanding the resignation of Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel over the gold smuggling case.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 24-09-2020 15:37 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 15:37 IST
Visuals from the protest site. . Image Credit: ANI

The Bharatiya Janata Party's Scheduled Caste (SC) Morcha on Thursday organised a march demanding the resignation of Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel over the gold smuggling case. The police used water cannons to disperse the protestors.

Visuals from the protest site showed protestors attempting to push the police barricade while shouting slogans against Jaleel. KT Jaleel was questioned by the National Investigation Agency and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Kerala gold smuggling case on September 17. Several protests have been held across the state, including the capital Thiruvananthapuram and outside his residence, seeking his resignation from the cabinet over the same.

The gold smuggling case, which is being probed by the NIA, ED and the Customs department, pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels. The matter had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crores smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage was busted by the Customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5. (ANI)

