Won't allow BJP govt to harm interests of farmers: Guj Cong

The Gujarat Congress on Thursday said the party will not allow the BJP-led government to harm the interest of farmers and will oppose the farm reform bills that attempt to do away with MSP and cater to private players. The party said it will hold a series of protests against the bills, starting with online programme called "speak up for farmers", taluka-level agitations and a march in state capital Gandhinagar to hand over a memorandum to the Governor.

The Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 were passed in both the houses of Parliament amid protests from the opposition parties. "The government has played an anti-farmer role by ending the MSP (minimum support price). As many as 86 per cent farmers hold less than five acres of land. The BJP government plans to snatch land from small farmers and give them to private players," Congress' Gujarat in-charge Rajiv Satav said.

The Rajya Sabha MP further alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's claims that his government works in the interest of farmers are belied by several schemes and policies that work against them, including the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana that profits the corporates instead of farmers. "The Central government held no discussions with farmers, state governments, farmer organisations, not even RSS-affiliated organisations, which is why farmer organisations and political parties are opposing the bills," he said.

He also accused the Centre of creating an "ordinance Raj" in the country to bypass the Parliament, the rights of the Members of Parliament and avoid discussions on any ordinance tabled by it. Meanwhile, state party president Amit Chavda said that on September 26, farmers and leaders of farmer groups will join the online "speak up for farmers" programme, while on September 28, party workers and farmers will march to the Governor's house to submit a memorandum.

Rallies and agitations will be organised at all taluka headquarters in the state on October 2, on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, he said..