Left Menu
Development News Edition

Civil rights bodies urge Prez to not sign FCRA Bill, send it back for par panel consultation

In a statement, the grassroots organisations that are attached to the Voluntary Action Network India (VANI), an apex body of Indian NGOs, have urged the president to not sign the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2020, and send it back for a parliamentary committee consultation. VANI is a national association of over 500 organisations including grassroot, state and national level NGOs like Save the children, Helpage India, Oxfam and Action Aid among others.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2020 19:24 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 19:24 IST
Civil rights bodies urge Prez to not sign FCRA Bill, send it back for par panel consultation

Civil rights bodies urged President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday to not sign the FCRA bill, urging him to send it back for a parliamentary committee consultation. Parliament on Wednesday passed a bill to amend the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act to make furnishing of Aadhaar numbers by office-bearers of NGOs mandatory for registration, with the government asserting that the proposed legislation is aimed at transparency and not against any NGO.

The bill will now be sent to the president for his assent. In a statement, the grassroots organisations that are attached to the Voluntary Action Network India (VANI), an apex body of Indian NGOs, have urged the president to not sign the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2020, and send it back for a parliamentary committee consultation.

VANI is a national association of over 500 organisations including grassroot, state and national level NGOs like Save the children, Helpage India, Oxfam and Action Aid among others. The NGOs feel the amendment is a "deathblow" to the civil society, especially the smaller organisations that work in the most remote areas and serve hard-to-reach communities.

Harsh Jaitli, CEO, VANI, said the development sector is a victim of general negativism and this will unfortunately impact the work of grass-root organizations passionately working in the remote areas. "The sector has worked diligently to serve all our citizens but it is coming under scrutiny and all those organizations that have been doing outstanding work and adhering to all the rules are now being punished for no reason,” he said.

The NGOs said this bill will render all such cooperation, collaboration and camaraderie impossible. "The pandemic is not over, and it is our view that more of mutual support and the fraternal spirit is the need of the hour, not an eye of suspicion towards those who collaborate and cooperate. The scientific research NGO community (not least in the flourishing health sector) will be sharply hit at a critical time, as new rules prohibit collaboration with other Indian organisations," they said in the statement.

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Rick and Morty Season 5 updates, Emmy clip encourages fans to stay alert from Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

SC to take up on September 28 plea seeking postponement of UPSC exams

The Supreme Court Thursday said it would take up on September 28 a plea seeking postponement of civil services 2020 examinations in view of alarming spurt of COVID-19 pandemic and floods. Without issuing notice, a bench of Justices A M Khan...

Pune Rural Police registers 17 cases under NDPS Act

The Pune Rural Police have registered 17 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances NDPS Act and recovered over 1,000 kg of cannabis this year, it informed on Thursday.During the probe, it was found that most of the cannabis...

Trump to campaign in Florida amid outrage over comments on transfer of power

President Donald Trump headed to the battleground states of North Carolina and Florida on Thursday amid outrage over his refusal to commit to a peaceful transfer of power following the Nov. 3 U.S. election and two days before he will announ...

Airbnb bullish on India market

Airbnb on Wednesday said India is one of the fastest growing markets for the company, and the growth here will be driven by the youth going forward. Investing in the Indian market is like making a long-term investment in what is and will be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020