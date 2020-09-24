Left Menu
Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has said that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is "only being rhetoric" these days.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2020 19:32 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 19:32 IST
Rahul Gandhi 'only being rhetoric' these days: Naqvi
Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi speaking to ANI on Thursday. . Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has said that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is "only being rhetoric" these days. Union Minister of Minority Affairs was responding to a question on Gandhi's tweet wherein he shared a poem in Hindi on Thursday criticising the Central government over issues of workers and farmers.

"These days Rahul Gandhi is only being rhetoric and he is tweeting poems by making other people write them," Naqvi told ANI. When asked about the Opposition's stand regarding Agriculture Bills, Naqvi said, "Opposition is trying to save mediators by opposing farm bills. The Bills are totally beneficial for farmers, the Parliament has passed them and it cannot be taken back regardless of whatever they (Opposition) say."

On Wednesday, Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad met President Ram Nath Kovind and urged him to return the agriculture-related Bills that were passed on Sunday amid protests. Speaking to reporters after meeting the President, Congress leader Azad told reporters, "I apprised him of the way these two bills were passed unconstitutionally and also urged him to return these Bills so that amendments can be made." (ANI)

