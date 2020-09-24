Sharad Yadav stable, recovering, says daughter
Ailing opposition leader Sharad Yadav's daughter on Thursday said her father is stable and recovering, and thanked top government leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for enquiring about his health.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2020 22:38 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 22:09 IST
Ailing opposition leader Sharad Yadav's daughter on Thursday said her father is stable and recovering, and thanked top government leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for enquiring about his health. Yadav has been unwell for some time and is admitted to a private hospital here.
"My father has been unwell for quite some time. I would like to inform that he is stable and recovering. I am sure that he would return home with your blessings and prayers and of course his own willpower," Yadav's daughter Subhashini Raj Rao said in a statement. "I am indebted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan who have not only enquired about the health of my father but are also in regular touch with the hospital authorities," she said.
Rao also thanked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and leaders of Congress and other parties for their concern..
- READ MORE ON:
- Sharad Yadav
- Narendra Modi
- Harsh Vardhan
- Nitish Kumar
- Bihar
ALSO READ
Use earthen pitchers instead of single-use plastic bottles for drinking water: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 'Svanidhi Samvaad' with street vendors from Madhya Pradesh
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches Rs 20,050 crore-Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY).
India putting up well-planned fight against COVID-19 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership: Amit Shah
Narendra Modi govt has shown the world how to fight COVID-19: BJP chief J P Nadda at party's Bengal unit meeting. PTI PNT ACD SK SK
PM Narendra Modi expressed gratitude to Shinzo Abe for his personal commitment in greatly strengthening Indo-Japan ties: MEA.