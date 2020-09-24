Sharad Yadav stable, recovering, says daughter

Ailing opposition leader Sharad Yadav's daughter on Thursday said her father is stable and recovering, and thanked top government leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for enquiring about his health. Yadav has been unwell for some time and is admitted to a private hospital here.

"My father has been unwell for quite some time. I would like to inform that he is stable and recovering. I am sure that he would return home with your blessings and prayers and of course his own willpower," Yadav's daughter Subhashini Raj Rao said in a statement. "I am indebted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan who have not only enquired about the health of my father but are also in regular touch with the hospital authorities," she said.

Rao also thanked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and leaders of Congress and other parties for their concern..