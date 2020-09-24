Left Menu
Development News Edition

Agency: No Cyprus passports for wealthy investors' families

Cyprus' Investment Program has come under renewed scrutiny following new reports alleging that dozens of foreigners who each pledged up to 2.5 million euros ($2.9 million) to obtain citizenship had been accused of an assortment of crimes. A separate probe by the Cyprus Security and Exchange Commission recommended this month that authorities revoke citizenship from seven individuals who submitted forged documents in their application.

PTI | Nicosia | Updated: 24-09-2020 22:54 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 22:25 IST
Agency: No Cyprus passports for wealthy investors' families
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Cyprus' top oversight body urged lawmakers on Thursday to rethink new legislation that empowers the government to grant citizenship to family members of wealthy investors under the country's lucrative "golden passport" program. The Cyprus Audit Office said handing passports to investors' family members who haven't contributed "a single euro" to the Mediterranean island nation's economy shortchanges state coffers.

The office said "thousands" of wealthy family members have been granted citizenship since 2013, even though the law at the time didn't give the government the authority to do so. That legal amendment granting the government that authority was passed earlier this year. The program has attracted many foreigner investors because a Cyprus passport automatically grants its holder citizenship access to the entire 27-member European Union. Some 4,000 Cypriot passports have been issued to investors under the program, generating at least 7 billion euros ($8.15 billion).

The Audit Office said three out of five cases that it examined raised "reasonable suspicions" that the true applicant was the investor's spouse, "so that perhaps the investor who is a high-risk individual is not asked to explain the source of his wealth." Two family members who were granted passports didn't even meet eligibility criteria. The report noted one applicant who was on an EU sanctions list and another who was under investigation by Interpol in his home country for financial crimes.

It said of the 635 applications still pending since May 2018, 91 should have been already rejected because officials have found evidence of possible money laundering, forgery, fraud, tax evasion or bribery. Cyprus' Investment Program has come under renewed scrutiny following new reports alleging that dozens of foreigners who each pledged up to 2.5 million euros ($2.9 million) to obtain citizenship had been accused of an assortment of crimes.

A separate probe by the Cyprus Security and Exchange Commission recommended this month that authorities revoke citizenship from seven individuals who submitted forged documents in their application. The Cyprus government has conceded that "mistakes" were made and has beefed up eligibility criteria in recent years. The most recent changes that lawmakers approved last month include new anti-money laundering vetting rules and making it easier to revoke the citizenship of investors involved in or convicted of a serious crime.

An independent committee has been set up to probe thousands of applications that were made since 2007. The investment program had gathered pace after 2013, when a financial crisis nearly brought Cyprus to bankruptcy.

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Christian houses `vandalised' in C'garh's Kondagaon

Tension prevailed in five villages in Chhattisgarhs Kondagaon district after a mob of locals allegedly vandalised the houses of some Christian families. While the police said on Thursday that the situation was under control, the Chhattisgar...

Ireland tightens COVID-19 restrictions in second region

The Irish government on Thursday imposed tightened COVID-19 restrictions in a second region, banning indoor restaurant dining and non-essential travel in the northwestern county of Donegal a week after similar measures were imposed in Dubli...

India and China going through "unprecedented" situation: Jaishankar

India and China are going through an unprecedented situation, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday, referring to the prolonged border standoff between the two countries in eastern Ladakh. Speaking at a virtual conference ...

Rashtriya Kisan Manch says farm Bills will benefit farmers, opposes bandh call

The Shekhar Dixit-led Rashtriya Kisan Manch on Thursday said the farm sector Bills, passed by Parliament recently, would benefit farmers as it opposed the Bharat Bandh call given by some peasants outfits against the proposed legislative mea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020