Left Menu
Development News Edition

TDP behind incidents of damage to idols, alleges YSR Cong leader

YSR Congress general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Thursday accused the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) of being behind incidents in which idols were damaged.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 24-09-2020 23:49 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 23:49 IST
TDP behind incidents of damage to idols, alleges YSR Cong leader
Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy (File Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

YSR Congress general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Thursday accused the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) of being behind incidents in which idols were damaged. "At first we thought the incidents of damaging idols were sporadic. But after seeing the things happening, we now suspect that opposition TDP is behind these incidents," Ramakrishna Reddy told reporters.

Observing that some political parties were trying to create political ruckus in the last 20 days, he said "they have tried to create an artificial cyclone". "They targeted CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy and made a much ruckus," he said

Ramakrishna Reddy said his party has 151 MLAs and there is no possibility of it raking up controversies. "It is the opposition party which has miserably failed and is trying to gain political mileage. The same opposition party raked up controversy on YS Jagan's declaration at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). TDP has no belief or respect for religion, it just wanted to get political mileage out of it," he alleged.

He said opposition parties tried to make a big issue when Jaganmohan Reddy went to the temple. "Jagan went to Tirumala, had darsan of Lord Balaji. His devotion to the Almighty was visible on his face and it portrayed peace of mind. Opposition parties tried to make it a big controversy but failed in that. Their ulterior motives were exposed," he said.

"People are least bothered of the dirty politics being played by the TDP. Declaration at Tirumala is a non-issue, blown out of proportion by opposition parties. If they had protested on any public issues, it would have been better," he added. He said TDP leaders were creating "unnecessary controversies over non-issues" as they wanted to "divert the attention from Amaravati land scam". (ANI)

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Amazon launches new version of echo devices in India

US technology firm Amazon on Thursday announced a new version of artificial intelligence-based Echo speakers in the price range of Rs 4,499 to Rs 9,999 a unit. The company, at a global virtual event, claimed to have reduced the voice respon...

Britain's Morrisons reintroduces rationing after new COVID curbs

Morrisons on Thursday became the first major British supermarket chain to reintroduce shopper restrictions on purchases of key items after the government imposed new measures to stem a second wave of COVID-19.Bradford, northern England-base...

Powerful Vatican Cardinal Becciu resigns amid scandal

The powerful head of the Vaticans saint-making office, Cardinal Angelo Becciu, resigned on Thursday from the post and renounced his rights as a cardinal amid a financial scandal that has reportedly implicated him indirectly. The Vatican pro...

National Medical Commission to come into force from Sep 25; BoG MCI to be dissolved

The National Medical Commission NMC, in place of the Medical Council of India MCI, for development and regulation of all aspects of medical education and profession, has been constituted and will come into existence from Friday, a gazette n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020