Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fight over Trump tax returns goes to appeals court - again

Trump's lawyers appealed to the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals after a district court judge last month rejected their renewed efforts to invalidate a subpoena that the office of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. issued to Trump's accounting firm. A temporary restraining order remains in effect, preventing any tax records from being turned over at least until the latest appeal is decided.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 25-09-2020 11:04 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 11:04 IST
Fight over Trump tax returns goes to appeals court - again

A federal appeals court is set to hear arguments Friday in President Donald Trump's long-running fight to prevent a top New York prosecutor from getting his tax returns. Trump's lawyers appealed to the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals after a district court judge last month rejected their renewed efforts to invalidate a subpoena that the office of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. issued to Trump's accounting firm.

A temporary restraining order remains in effect, preventing any tax records from being turned over at least until the latest appeal is decided. Trump has said he expects the case to return to the Supreme Court, making it unlikely the dispute will be resolved before the November election.

The Supreme Court in July ruled that the presidency in and of itself doesn't shield Trump from the investigation, prompting Trump's lawyers to raise new objections and start the appellate process over again. With its decision, the Supreme Court returned the case to U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero in Manhattan so Trump's lawyers could seek to block the subpoena on other grounds.

Trump's lawyers contend the subpoena was issued in bad faith, overly broad, might have been politically motivated and amounted to harassment. Marrero rejected those claims, leading to the appeal being heard Friday. Trump has called Vance's investigation “a fishing expedition” and “a continuation of the witch hunt — the greatest witch hunt in history.” Vance, a Democrat, began seeking the Republican president's tax returns from his longtime accounting firm over a year ago, after Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen told Congress that the president had misled tax officials, insurers and business associates about the value of his assets.

Vance's office argued in court papers this week that there's “a mountainous record” of public allegations of misconduct to support its efforts to obtain Trump's tax returns, such as news reports alleging Trump or his companies inflated or minimized the value of assets for business and tax purposes. Even if Vance does get Trump's tax records, those would be part of a confidential grand jury investigation and not automatically be made public.

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

AP Interview: Israeli virus czar fights outbreak, politics

When Dr. Ronni Gamzu, one of Israels leading public health experts, was named the countrys coronavirus czar in mid-July, he was hailed as Israels best hope for halting a fast-growing number of cases. Two months later, Israel is suffering fr...

Australia women to observe minute's silence to honour Dean Jones ahead of first T20I

Ahead of the first T20I match between Australia and New Zealand women teams, a minutes silence will be observed in honour of the former cricketer Dean Jones, who passed away aged 59. Australia will also be wearing black armbands during the ...

Russian Olympic biathlon champion loses Sochi doping case

Two-time Olympic biathlon champion Olga Zaitseva lost her appeal Thursday against disqualification from the 2014 Sochi Olympics for her part in Russias state-backed doping program. The Court of Arbitration for Sport said its judges upheld t...

Migrants accuse Greece of pushing them back out to sea

Shortly after reaching the Greek island of Lesbos, a group of Afghan migrants say, their hopes for a new life in Europe were cut short when Greek authorities rounded them up, mistreated them, shoved them into life rafts and abandoned them a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020