Left Menu
Development News Edition

Farm Bills: Farmers participate in nation-wide 'Bharat Bandh'

Farmer unions and political parties across the country are participating in 'Bharat Bandh' on Friday to protest against the farm Bills that were recently passed by the parliament.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2020 13:19 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 13:19 IST
Farm Bills: Farmers participate in nation-wide 'Bharat Bandh'
Farmers protesting in Amritsar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Farmer unions and political parties across the country are participating in 'Bharat Bandh' on Friday to protest against the farm Bills that were recently passed by the parliament. While Punjab and Haryana will continue to witness the most prominent protests, the bandh will also see participation from farmer unions in Bengaluru, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Odisha among several other states.

Along with the 'Bharat Bandh', the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee in Punjab also announced the three-day "rail roko" agitation till September 26 to lodge their protest. Thirteen pairs of trains were also short-terminated as a precautionary measure. Train routes to Punjab are being avoided. An additional police personnel was deployed in several parts, including the Delhi-Haryana border where members of the Bhartiya Kisan Union blocked roads.

Political parties like the Congress, the Rashtriya Janata Dal in Bihar, Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), and several others have criticised the three Bills that were passed in Parliament on Sunday. The Shiromani Akali Dal also held a protest in Amritsar on Friday after party leader and Lok Sabha MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned from the Union Cabinet to display her party's opposition to the three Bills.

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav lent a hand in Patna by driving a tractor in the protest, saying "The Farm Bills are against farmers. The government had said that they will double farmers' income by 2022 but these Bills will make them poorer. The agriculture sector has been corporatised." Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had earlier announced that Section 144 would not be imposed on farmers while carrying out protests. He appealed to the farmers to strictly maintain law and order, and adhere to all COVID-19 safety protocols while participating in the protests.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who had earlier slammed the Modi government over these Bills, also tweeted in support of the bandh saying, "A flawed GST destroyed MSMEs. The new agriculture laws will enslave our farmers," with the hashtag #ISupportBharatBandh. According to the Centre, these Bills will help small and marginal farms by allowing them to sell their produce outside mandis and sign agreements with agri-business firms and doing away with stock-holding limits on key commodities.

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 were passed by Parliament on Sunday. (ANI)

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Indian farmers block roads, railways as protests mount over farm bills

Thousands of farmers in India blocked roads and railway tracks on Friday in a protest against new legislation that they say could pave the way for the government to stop buying grain at guaranteed prices, leaving them at the mercy of privat...

Are your words only relevant if you use my name?: Anushka to Gavaskar

Former India skipper and commentator Sunil Gavaskars remarks on air about Virat Kohli during the Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB and Kings XI Punjab KXIP game at the Dubai Cricket Stadium has miffed actor Anushka Sharma. Kohli was dismissed...

Moscow asks elderly to stay home amid new surge

Moscow authorities have issued a recommendation for the elderly to stay at home and for employers to allow as many people as possible to work remotely, following a rapid growth of coronavirus cases in the Russian capital. On Friday, health ...

Actions of opposition MPs called for punishment: Pralhad Joshi on Rajya Sabha ruckus

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday squarely blamed opposition parties for the ruckus in Rajya Sabha earlier this week and said actions of their MPs like climbing on the secretary generals table and tearing the rule book ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020