UP govt to give Rs 5 lakh insurance cover for accredited journalists, Rs 10 lakh for COVID deaths

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday announced a health insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh for accredited journalists in the state every year and a grant of Rs 10 lakh in case of death due to coronavirus. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said journalists were working hard during these trying times, and asked them to adopt all precautionary measures to guard themselves against the infection.

He was speaking at the inauguration of an information complex here named after RSS ideologue Deendayal Upadhyaya. “The state government will provide a health insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh to all accredited journalists in the state every year. A sum of Rs 10 lakh will be provided to the family in case of untimely death of a journalist due to coronavirus infection,” Adityanath said.

He said the information department acts as a bridge between the government and media. “… The role of media as a bridge between people, government and administration cannot be denied,” the CM said.

