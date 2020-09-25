Left Menu
Development News Edition

'My family, my responsibility' drive will make Maha fit: CM

He was speaking at a review meeting held on the outbreak situation in Konkan and Pune regions, with officials from there taking part through video-conferencing. The campaign aims to survey and screen households in the state to detect COVID-19 patients as well as those with other ailments.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-09-2020 17:28 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 17:28 IST
'My family, my responsibility' drive will make Maha fit: CM

The Maharashtra government's 'my family, my responsibility' anti-COVID-19 drive will create a health map for the state and make its people fit, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Friday. He was speaking at a review meeting held on the outbreak situation in Konkan and Pune regions, with officials from there taking part through video-conferencing.

The campaign aims to survey and screen households in the state to detect COVID-19 patients as well as those with other ailments. Volunteers were compiling data of those who had been detected with the infection, those who had recovered and their post-coronavirus situation, Thackeray said.

"In Konkan, 10.63 lakh families have been surveyed. In Pune, they have surveyed 182 villages and 13 municipal councils," the CM said. He said the campaign was being extended in Pune to include factories, housing societies and civic wards.

He said easing of lockdown restrictions, also called 'unlock' and 'begin again' by authorities, increased the threat of the virus spreading and asked people to ensure they wear masks and maintain social distancing norms. "Now we see two kinds of people. One who has tremendous fear for the coronavirus and the other who is very careless about the outbreak. The threat of spread of the virus is more from asymptomatic patients," Thackeray claimed.

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Cooked carrots can trigger allergic reactions

Contrary to the belief that raw carrots trigger allergic reactions, cooked carrots can also have this effect, suggests a study conducted by a research team at the University of Bayreuth. The carrots allergen, Dau c 1, assumes a structure th...

ED attaches Rana Kapoor's London flat in Yes Bank case

The Enforcement Directorate ED has provisionally attached a residential apartment in London belonging to Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor in connection with a money laundering case, officials said on Friday. The economic offences watchdog at...

Schaeffler India, TISS tie up to provide skill training to graduating students in Gujarat

Industrial and automotive supplier Schaeffler India has partnered with Tata Institute of Social Sciences TISS to implement a National University Students Skill Development NUSSD programme, for providing skill training to 350 graduating stud...

German economy minister ends quarantine after negative COVID-19 results

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Friday he was no longer in quarantine after testing negative for COVID-19. Altmaier went into quarantine on Wednesday as a precaution after the aide of one of his EU counterparts, who attended ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020