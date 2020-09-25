Left Menu
Development News Edition

Disgraced cardinal denies wrong-doing, says ready to give life to pope

An Italian cardinal forced to quit his powerful Vatican post, said on Friday Pope Francis had accused him of embezzlement, but he denied wrongdoing and vowed he was ready to lay down his life for the pontiff. Speaking to reporters the day after his shock ousting, Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu said he had had a "surreal" meeting with the pope, who had accused him of nepotism and financial malpractice.

Reuters | Updated: 25-09-2020 18:10 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 18:10 IST
Disgraced cardinal denies wrong-doing, says ready to give life to pope

An Italian cardinal forced to quit his powerful Vatican post, said on Friday Pope Francis had accused him of embezzlement, but he denied wrongdoing and vowed he was ready to lay down his life for the pontiff.

Speaking to reporters the day after his shock ousting, Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu said he had had a "surreal" meeting with the pope, who had accused him of nepotism and financial malpractice. "I was white in the face. Certainly it was not a good moment. It was like a bolt out of the blue," Becciu said, adding that he had not enriched his brothers.

"I will never betray the pope and am ready to give my life for him," he said. In a brief statement on Thursday, the Vatican said Pope Francis had accepted Becciu's resignation as head of the department that decides who will be the saints of the Roman Catholic Church. It also said he had given up the rights associated with being a cardinal.

Becciu said the pope had told him "'I no longer have trust in you'".

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Japan PM Suga and China's Xi agree to pursue high-level contacts in first talks

Japans new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Friday he had agreed with Chinese President Xi Jinping in their first talks to pursue high-level contacts in a bid to promote regional and international stability.Stable relations are importa...

India should aim to be among top 25 in global innovation rankings: Dhotre

India should aim to be among the top 25 countries in Global Innovation Index, Union Minister Sanjay Dhotre said on Friday as he stressed on the need to solve the problems of the country through innovative ideas. The minister said India has ...

Cooked carrots can trigger allergic reactions

Contrary to the belief that raw carrots trigger allergic reactions, cooked carrots can also have this effect, suggests a study conducted by a research team at the University of Bayreuth. The carrots allergen, Dau c 1, assumes a structure th...

ED attaches Rana Kapoor's London flat in Yes Bank case

The Enforcement Directorate ED has provisionally attached a residential apartment in London belonging to Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor in connection with a money laundering case, officials said on Friday. The economic offences watchdog at...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020