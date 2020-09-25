Left Menu
Development News Edition

INTERVIEW-Hungary's Orban convinced Trump will win U.S. election, has no plan B

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday he was convinced that Donald Trump will win another term in November's U.S. presidential election and has made no plans for any other outcome. "The only reason why I'm sitting here after spending more than 30 years in politics is that I always believe in my plan A," the nationalist leader told Reuters in an interview in Brussels when asked about the looming U.S. vote.

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 25-09-2020 19:54 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 19:43 IST
INTERVIEW-Hungary's Orban convinced Trump will win U.S. election, has no plan B
Representative image. Image Credit: Flickr

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday he was convinced that Donald Trump will win another term in November's U.S. presidential election and has made no plans for any other outcome.

"The only reason why I'm sitting here after spending more than 30 years in politics is that I always believe in my plan A," the nationalist leader told Reuters in an interview in Brussels when asked about the looming U.S. vote. "We have an exceptionally good relationship with Trump. Probably the level of openness and kindness and helping each other will be lower (if Democrat challenger Joe Biden wins the U.S. election). But my calculation is OK. He (Trump) will win."

Orban this week endorsed Trump's re-election bid, saying his rival Democrats had forced a "moral imperialism" on the world that illiberal leaders like himself reject. Orban is a nationalist leader regularly at loggerheads with the EU over his anti-immigration campaigns and moves to put the judiciary, NGOs, media and academics under more state control.

He clashed with the administration of then-U.S. President Barack Obama, a Democrat, over what critics said was an erosion of democratic values by his government. Asked what the impact of a Trump victory would be for the EU, Orban said for those who view the bloc as built around its institutions it would be a blow.

"If you understand the European Union as a centralised power the spirit and heart of which is provided by the institutions - Trump is not the best option," he said. "But if you believe that the European Union is nothing else but just a community of member states - Trump is OK, is by far the best."

He said that if Trump does win the election, the EU will need to normalise its trade relationship with the United States and also establish clarity about the long-term presence of U.S. troops on European soil. "The European Union has a huge trade surplus with the United States. The (U.S.) President always raises the point that he'd like to decrease it by changing regulations. Customs, basically. It's in the air, it's not fixed."

He welcomed Poland's proposal to host U.S. troops that are being withdrawn from Germany, but said this would not be necessary for Hungary because it is not facing a direct threat from Russia. Orban said Hungary would get to the NATO requirement - strongly backed by Trump - of spending 2% of GDP on defence. Asked how long that would take, he said: "Not more than five years."

Orban faces a challenge to his decade-long rule in parliamentary elections due in early 2022 as Hungary braces for the economic and social impact of a new rise in coronavirus infections.

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Not all $200 cards for Medicare beneficiaries will go out before U.S. election

U.S. President Donald Trumps administration aims to send out 200 cards to Medicare beneficiaries over the course of the next few months, but not all will be sent out prior to the elections, an official with the U.S. Department of Health and...

Farm bills: Protests held across UP, farmers stage 'panchayat' at Delhi-UP border

Hundreds of farmers and agitators held protests across Uttar Pradesh on Friday against the farm bills passed by Parliament, alleging that the anti-farmer legislations are meant to benefit multinational companies and industrialists. Farmer...

Teen charged in Kenosha shootings fights extradition

A 17-year-old in Illinois accused of killing two protesters days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, is fighting his return to Wisconsin to face homicide charges that could put him in prison for life. Kyle Rittenhous...

Teenager charged with killing 2 in Kenosha to fight extradition, lawyer says

Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager charged with killing two protesters and injuring another during demonstrations about race and justice in Kenosha, Wisconsin, will fight his requested extradition from Illinois, his lawyer told a court hearing ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020