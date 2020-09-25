Left Menu
Development News Edition

Farm bills: Protests held across UP, farmers stage 'panchayat' at Delhi-UP border

When the Congress workers tried to move towards the collectorate, police stopped them near the Nagar Nigam gate. In Deoria , BKU, SP and the Communist parties along with others held a protest at Subhash Chowk.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 25-09-2020 20:27 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 20:27 IST
Farm bills: Protests held across UP, farmers stage 'panchayat' at Delhi-UP border

Hundreds of farmers and agitators held protests across Uttar Pradesh on Friday against the farm bills passed by Parliament, alleging that the "anti-farmer" legislations are meant to benefit multinational companies and industrialists. Farmers under the banner of Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU), Samajwadi party and the Congress held protests in various districts of the state. Hundreds of farmers sat on protests on the UP-Delhi border after they were stopped by police personnel from moving towards the national capital, disrupting traffic in Noida and Ghaziabad. A heavy deployment of police personnel in riot gear was made to ward off any disturbance during the protest, a part of the nationwide demonstration against the three farm bills passed during the monsoon session.

Some organisations allege the bills are "anti-farmer", but the government argues that the farmers have been "misled" and the bills actually free them to sell their produce outside the APMC mandis. Samajwadi Party members held protest in all the districts of the state and sent a memoranda addressed to the Governor Anandiben Patel, requesting her to ensure that these are not implemented in the state as they are "anti-farmer and anti-worker". "On the directives of party's national president, SP workers sent memoranda to the governor thorough their respective district magistrates, demanding that the anti-farmer and anti-workers bills should not be implemented in the state," SP chief spokesperson Rajendra Chowdhury said.

In a statement issued here, party chief Akhilesh Yadav said his party has always been at the forefront of raising issues of public interest and always stood against the ruling party for their anti-people stand. He said in the present regime while youth is unemployed, big capitalists have their eyes on the farmers' land. "Laws are being made in Parliament only for multinational companies and a few industrialists. The BJP government has first introduced a bill for exploitation of farmers to benefit capitalists and now a bill of labour exploitation to benefit industrialists. They brought the bills without taken any suggestions," he said. Congress workers also held protests against the three bills at several places while terming them "anti-farmer". In Noida, the farmers were at the Noida Gate in Sector 14A near Chilla, at the UP-Delhi border, where they were stopped by the Gautam Buddh Nagar police around 12 noon, officials said.

The farmers under the BKU banner alleged that the bills were "anti-farmer". "Today's protest is part of a bigger statewide and nationwide agitation by farmers against the farm-sector-related bills passed in Parliament recently. The farmers are opposed to these 'black laws'. Our demand is that a law should be made that fixes the MSP (minimum support price) as the lowest amount for purchasing crops from farmers," BKU's Meerut Zone president Pawan Khatana told PTI. Barricades came up amid heavy deployment of police personnel at the Noida-Delhi border where the farmers, who travelled on foot, two-wheelers and tractor trolleys, staged a demonstration and held a 'panchayat' addressed by regional farm leaders and BKU office-bearers.

The gathering disrupted traffic movement on the key road between Noida and Delhi. In Ghaziabad, the protestors led by BKU's state unit vice president Rajbir Singh and secretary Harendra Nehra submitted a memorandum outlining their demands to Additional District Magistrate (City) Shailendra Kumar.

Some members of BKU (Ambawat) staged a protest-march and raised slogans against the bills and handed over a memorandum to Assistant Superintendent of Police Keshav Kumar near Bhopura trisection at Loni road. In Gorakhpur division, including Gorakhpur, Deoria, Kushinagar and Maharajganj districts,  the BKU, the Congress and the Samajwadi Party workers held protests and demanded that the government roll back the bill immediately. In Gorakhpur, BKU and the Congress party held a demonstration at Rani Laxmibai Park in Nagar Nigam campus. When the Congress workers tried to move towards the collectorate, police stopped them near the Nagar Nigam gate.

In Deoria , BKU, SP and the Communist parties along with others held a protest at Subhash Chowk. They were also stopped by the police when they tried to move towards the collectorate. Over two dozen protesters also submitted a memorandum to the district magistrate. In Kushinagar, the demonstration was held at the district headquarters and in Maharajganj, protestors marched from Anandnagar Sugar Mill to Vishnu Mandir Chauraha at Anand Nagar in Farenda Tehsil and submitted a memorandum to officials.

In Jalaun, BKU activists held a demonstration against the farm bills by blocking traffic jam at the toll plaza on the national highway. The agitating farmers also submitted a memorandum, addressed to the prime minister, to the district administration officials.

Due to the agitation, traffic snarls were witnessed on the national highway while movement of vehicles were stopped. The traffic was affected for over half an hour. Opposition parties and farmers in some states have been opposing the farm bills but the government has assured that the legislation would benefit crop-growers.

The Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020, now await presidential assent..

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

MeitY and NITI Aayog to organize mega virtual summit on AI- RAISE 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Lawyer for Breonna Taylor's family calls for release of grand jury evidence

A civil rights lawyer representing Breonna Taylors family on Friday demanded Kentuckys state attorney general release the evidence presented to a grand jury that decided against charging police officers with homicide in her death during a b...

CSK players pay tribute to Dean Jones, singer Balasubrahmanyam

Chennai Super Kings CSK players paid tribute to veteran singer S P Balasubrahmanyam and former Australian cricketer Dean Jones by wearing black armbands in their IPL game against Delhi Capitals here on Friday. The Super Kings are wear...

Man held with nearly 1kg cannabis in Rajouri

Police arrested an alleged drug peddler and seized nearly 1kg cannabis from him in Jammu and Kashmirs Rajouri district on Friday, officials said. Senior Superintendent of Police Chandan Kohli said the man was moving suspiciously near Darhal...

NCAER expects GDP to fall 12.6 pc in 2020-21

Economic think-tank NCAER expects the economy to decline by 12.6 per cent during the current financial year on account of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the business activities. The NCAERs May 2020 Quarterly Review of the Economy...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020