PM Modi's schemes inspired by Upadhyay's philosophy: Chouhan
Schemes being framed and run by Prime Minister Narendra Modi are inspired by Bharatiya Jan Sangh founder Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay's philosophy of "ekatm manavvad" (integral humanism), Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Friday.PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 25-09-2020 20:44 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 20:37 IST
Schemes being framed and run by Prime Minister Narendra Modi are inspired by Bharatiya Jan Sangh founder Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay's philosophy of "ekatm manavvad" (integral humanism), Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Friday. The chief minister paid tributes to Upadhyay on the latter's birth anniversary.
"Schemes being framed and run by the Prime Minister are inspired by the philosophy of ekatm manavvad of Deendayalji," he said. He was an able organiser, nationalist thinker and the true worshipper of Bharat Mata and Indian culture, Chouhan said.
The chief minister inaugurated an exhibition organised by the state BJP on the life of Upadhyay. Former Union minister and BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia and the state's home minister Narottam Mishra also paid rich tributes to the Jan Sangh founder on the occasion.
"We are dedicating ourselves for the nation's development and progress by taking inspiration from Deendayal's nationalist ideology," Scindia said. Meanwhile, Union minister for agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar paid floral tribute to Upadhyay at a function in Gwalior.
The occasion was also observed in Indore, Jabalpur, Ujjain and Rewa among other places in the state.
