Left Menu
Development News Edition

SPB's funeral will have police honours: CM Palaniswami

As a mark of respect to Balasubrahmanyam, who has "earned a perpetual place in the hearts of people" not only from Tamil Nadu but across the country, the singer "would be laid to rest" with honours from the police department, the Chief Minister announced in an official release. Balasubrahmanyam's body was taken from his Nungambakkam residence in the city to his Thamaraipakkam farm house in neighbouring Thiruvallur district, about 45 km from here with scores of fans and well-wishers following the hearse van -decorated with flowers and a 'trishul' atopthe vehicle- in two-wheelers and cars.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 25-09-2020 22:59 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 22:19 IST
SPB's funeral will have police honours: CM Palaniswami
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Renowned singer S P Balasubrahmanyam would be laid to rest with police honours, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said here on Friday. As a mark of respect to Balasubrahmanyam, who has "earned a perpetual place in the hearts of people" not only from Tamil Nadu but across the country, the singer "would be laid to rest" with honours from the police department, the Chief Minister announced in an official release.

Balasubrahmanyam's body was taken from his Nungambakkam residence in the city to his Thamaraipakkam farm house in neighbouring Thiruvallur district, about 45 km from here with scores of fans and well-wishers following the hearse van -decorated with flowers and a 'trishul' atopthe vehicle- in two-wheelers and cars. The funeral is scheduled to be held on Saturday, sources close to SPB's family said.

From youngsters to senior citizens, people lined up on sides of the highway towards Thiruvallur district at several spotsincluding at the Red Hills junction to pay their last respects. Several men stood on the road medians to shower flower petals on the van carrying the singer's body.

The van had to be slowed down or halted to allow people to pay their last respects at a number of locations. Despite restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, SPB's residence here saw an unceasing crowd of fans, well-wishers and political personalities including DMK youth wing leader Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of the Dravidian party chief M K Stalin to honour the singer.

Police had a tough time controlling the crowd of fans who had gathered to pay their last respects. Iconic music composer and a close friend of SPB for over 50 years, Illaiyaraja mourned the singer's death in a moving video post.

The acclaimed musician said he had no words to describe the irreparable loss and added,"Balu, I told you to come back. You did not listen and have gone..have you gone to sing for the Gandharvas? (forms of life higher than humans according to ancient Hindu belief), the world has become a Sunyam (emptiness) with your passing.

I have no words to describe the loss..there is a limit for all grief but not for this." SPB's another long time associate and veteran Tamil filmmaker Bharathiraja said he has no words to describe the loss of a close friend for over 50 years. "I am in grief.I cannot talk.I have no words," he said.

Social media was abuzz with messages of condolences and several users including actress Khusbu Sundar changed their display pictures and posted images of the singer as a mark of respect while renowned music composer A R Rahman posted a video, "voice of victory, love devotion and joy," honouring SPB on his twitter handle. The legendary playback singer died on Friday after fighting COVID-19 at MGM Healthcare here since August 5.

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

MeitY and NITI Aayog to organize mega virtual summit on AI- RAISE 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Film festival to conclude Mahatma Gandhi sesquicentennial celebrations

A week-long online film festival dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi is being organized by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting as part of the finale of the celebration of the 150th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation. The Films D...

Nitish welcomes Bihar poll schedule, unveils '7 resolves-II' for next term

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday welcomed the Assembly poll schedule announced by the Election Commission, and said that he would take up more developmental programmes if the people of the state give him another chance to serve t...

Maha: AIKS, other outfits protest against Centre's farm bills

Activists of AIKS and other outfits protested in Thane district and several other places in Maharashtra on Friday against farm bills cleared in Parliament recently. They called the bills anti-farmer and pro-corporate and burnt copies of the...

IPL 13: Prithvi, Nortje, Rabada shine in Delhi Capitals 44-run triumph over CSK

All-round team performance by Delhi Capitals guided them to 44 runs victory over Chennai Super Kings CSK in the Indian Premier League IPL here at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday. Chasing a moderate target of 176, CSK openers Shane...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020