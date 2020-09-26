Left Menu
Development News Edition

Places of worship to reopen in Meghalaya from Oct 1: Deputy CM

The Meghalaya government has decided to reopen all places of worship from October 1, after a gap of more than six months, and issued necessary guidelines to ensure safety of one and all at the shrines, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said on Saturday.

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 26-09-2020 12:43 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 12:43 IST
Places of worship to reopen in Meghalaya from Oct 1: Deputy CM

The Meghalaya government has decided to reopen all places of worship from October 1, after a gap of more than six months, and issued necessary guidelines to ensure safety of one and all at the shrines, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said on Saturday. He also said that the government has laid down a standard operating procedure at these religious institutions, to be strictly followed by devotees, following consultations with various stakeholders.

"The state has decided to allow people to visit places of worship from October 1. Guidelines have been issued for the safety of devotees, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "No one will be allowed to enter any religious place without a face mask, and measures have to be taken to ensure people follow hand hygiene protocols and maintain physical distance," the deputy chief minister explained.

Tynsong further said that deputy commissioners have been asked to regulate activities and tighten norms at the shrines, if need be. In June, too, the state had announced that it would reopen religious places, but the decision was revoked in view of the steady rise in COVID-19 cases.

Chief Secretary MS Rao had earlier issued an advisory, asking people aged above 65 years, children below 10 years and pregnant women to stay at home..

TRENDING

Food Wars: Did Season 5 mark end or Season 6 can be renewed?

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 filming details, vault might have slid deeper into earth

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India price leaked: Here is how much it could cost you

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Russia, China block release of UN report criticising Russia

Russia and China blocked the official release of a report by UN experts on Libya that accused its warring parties and their international backers -- including Russia -- of violating a UN arms embargo on the conflict-wracked country, UN dipl...

Police constable shoots self with service rifle in UP

A police constable allegedly shot himself with his service rifle in Uttar Pradeshs Pratapgarh, officials said on Saturday. The blood-stained body of constable Ashutosh Yadav 24 was found in a barrack on Friday night, Superintendent of Polic...

No new incident of violence reported, situation tense in Rajasthan's Dungarpur: Police

No new incident of violence was reported but the situation remained tense in Rajasthans Dungarpur district on Saturday where a violent protest by candidates of a teacher recruitment exam a day before forced police to issue prohibitory order...

Aldis Hodge in talks to play Hawkman in DC's movie 'Black Adam' alongside Dwayne Johnson

Aldis Hodge, who appeared in this years remake of The Invisible Man, is in final negotiations for the high-flying role of Hawkman in Black Adam. The actor is likely to join New Lines action-adventure thriller featuring the DC Comics antiher...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020