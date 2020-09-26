Left Menu
Development News Edition

Poland's ruling party signs new coalition deal with partners

Amid the crisis, Law and Justice had warned it might try to govern without them, as a minority government, or even call for early elections. But on Saturday Kaczyński declared: “We have a good future ahead of us." He signed the deal alongside the the hard-line justice minister, Zbigniew Ziobro, who heads a right-wing party, United Poland, and Jarosław Gowin, leader of the more moderate conservative group, Agreement.

PTI | Warsaw | Updated: 26-09-2020 17:57 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 17:57 IST
Poland's ruling party signs new coalition deal with partners

The three parties in Poland's conservative coalition government signed a new coalition agreement on Saturday, putting aside disagreements sparked by a power struggle. However, they gave no details about the agreement and took no questions from journalists, leaving lingering uncertainty about how the Cabinet will look in practice after an expected reshuffle.

Jarosław Kaczyński, the head of the senior party, Law and Justice, told reporters in Warsaw that he and the leaders of two junior parties reached an agreement that would allow them to govern together for three more years, until the next scheduled general election. Amid the crisis, Law and Justice had warned it might try to govern without them, as a minority government, or even call for early elections.

But on Saturday Kaczyński declared: “We have a good future ahead of us." He signed the deal alongside the the hard-line justice minister, Zbigniew Ziobro, who heads a right-wing party, United Poland, and Jarosław Gowin, leader of the more moderate conservative group, Agreement. Gowin said that pluralism had always been the strength of the coalition “but also internal unity.” Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, who was also present, expressed satisfaction that unity and stability were being preserved.

Tensions have been building for some time in the coalition over ideological issues as Ziobro has pursued a hard line against LGBT rights and threatened to withdraw Poland from an international convention protecting women from domestic violence. Polish political commentators say there's also a power struggle between Ziobro, 50, and Morawiecki, 52, for eventual control of Poland's political right as Kaczyński, who is 71, prepares to withdraw from front-line politics.

Kaczyński did not address claims made days earlier that he would also formally join the government as a deputy prime minister..

TRENDING

Food Wars: Did Season 5 mark end or Season 6 can be renewed?

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 filming details, vault might have slid deeper into earth

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India price leaked: Here is how much it could cost you

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Modi raises questions on UN's response in combating COVID-19; assures world of India’s vaccine production prowess

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday raised questions on the response of the United Nations in combating the COVID-19 pandemic, and assured the global community that India will use its production and delivery capacity to help all humani...

U'khand: Leopard that killed two declared man-eater

A leopard, which killed two persons in Uttarakhands Pithoragarh district within just a few days earlier this week, attacked and injured a man on Saturday, prompting the forest department to declare it a man-eater.&#160; &#160; &#160; &#160;...

Gigi Hadid's baby girl receives gifts from 'aunties' Donatella Versace, Taylor Swift

Two days after she gave birth to her first child with her singer boyfriend Zayn Malik, supermodel Gigi Hadid on Friday local time shared a picture of her baby girl wearing gifts from her beloved aunties Donatella Versace and Taylor Swift. H...

Self-reliant India will be force multiplier for global economy: PM Modi tells UNGA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday enunciated his governments ambitious AatmaNirbhar Bharat campaign, saying a self-reliant India will be a force multiplier for the global economy. Addressing the historic 75th session of the UN Genera...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020