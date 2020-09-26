Left Menu
India's gesture of friendship towards one country is not directed against third country: PM Modi

The prime minister also emphasised that when India strengthens its development partnership with a country it was not with any "malafide intent" of making the partner country "dependent or hapless." Modi said this while addressing the historic 75th session of the UN General Assembly through a pre-recorded video message.

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 26-09-2020 19:06 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 19:06 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that a gesture of friendship by India towards one country is not directed against any third country. The prime minister also emphasised that when India strengthens its development partnership with a country it was not with any "malafide intent" of making the partner country "dependent or hapless." Modi said this while addressing the historic 75th session of the UN General Assembly through a pre-recorded video message. This year’s high-level UN General Assembly is being held in a largely virtual format as world leaders did not travel to New York for the annual gathering due to the coronavirus pandemic. The prime minister explained that from India’s ‘Neighbourhood First Policy’ to views on the Indo-Pacifc region, the country has always worked for the interests of humankind. "Any gesture of friendship by India towards one country is not directed against any third country. When India strengthens its development partnership, it is not with any malafide intent of making the partner country dependent or hapless,” Modi emphasised.

“We have never hesitated from sharing experiences of our development,” he said. In his address to the 193-member UN General Assembly, Modi said that on October 2, India initiated the ‘International Day of Non-Violence’ and on June 21 the ‘International Day of Yoga’.

The initiatives for the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure and the International Solar Alliance are realities today due to efforts of India. “India has always thought about the interests of the whole humankind and not about its own interests. This philosophy has always been the driving force of India's policies,” he said.

Modi stressed that from India’s Neighbourhood First Policy to its Act East Policy, as well as the idea of security and growth for all in the region, or its views towards the Indo-Pacifc region, “we have always worked for the interests of humankind and not driven by our own self-interests.” India’s partnerships are always guided by this very principle, he said. Last year at the UN General Assembly session in New York, Modi had invited UN member states to join the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure that was launched by India.

The Coalition works towards the common goals of having infrastructure that is resilient to climate and disaster. Heads of State and Government and Ministers sent in pre-recorded video statements for the high-level week, including the special commemoration of the UN's 75 years and the General Debate.

Earlier, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti introduced Modi’s pre-recorded statement from the General Assembly Hall. Modi was the first speaker to give his virtual address to the 193-Member UN General Assembly Saturday..

