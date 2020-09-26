Left Menu
Those opposing agri-related Bills anti-farmer: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said those opposing the Centre's agriculture-related Bills are "anti-farmer". If you win a booth, you will win an election, he said, exhorting party workers to win the Malhani (Jaunpur) and Deoria Sadar assembly seats for the BJP.

PTI | Jaunpur/Deoria | Updated: 26-09-2020 20:36 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 20:31 IST
The chief minister said the legislation will free farmers from the grip of middlemen and provide them with an option to sell their products as per their choice.  Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said those opposing the Centre's agriculture-related Bills are "anti-farmer". Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to double the income of farmers and the Bills have been passed with this aim in mind, he said, addressing BJP workers at a school auditorium in Jaunpur. The chief minister said the legislation will free farmers from the grip of middlemen and provide them with an option to sell their products as per their choice. The opposition is misleading people but they will not be allowed to succeed, he said, terming those opposing the Bills as "anti-farmer".

Without taking names, the chief minister in Deoria said: "Those who exploited farmers and mocked migrants... those who don't know whether sugarcane is grown on land or trees are pretending to be warriors of farmers and labourers."

Speaking about the work done by his government during the coronavirus pandemic, he said those who have been with the people in the most difficult times will be in power and claimed that in the last six months, the state government has distributed free foodgrain 12 times so that no one faces hunger.

Referring to the upcoming bypolls in the state, he said there will not be any big rallies or public meetings. So, every BJP worker and office-bearer will have to take responsibility for every booth. If you win a booth, you will win an election, he said, exhorting party workers to win the Malhani (Jaunpur) and Deoria Sadar assembly seats for the BJP.

We are dedicated to the development and in this by-election, you all have to think about who will bring development and who will provide employment, he said. Bypolls to eight Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh are likely to be held soon. Enumerating the achievements of the BJP-led government at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh while speaking in Deoria, he said: "We took the development work forward with the establishment of Medical College in Deoria... by next year classes will also start with 100 students and people will get high-quality medical facilities." He said that due to government focus on water drainage, potable water and cleanliness, the number of deaths due to encephalitis has reduced substantially in comparison to 2014. "The world is appreciating our management during COVID-19 challenge and the government not only provided employment to 40 lakh migrant workers but also provided them free food (ration)," he said.

