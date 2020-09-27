Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lebanese politician Bassil infected with coronavirus, his party says

Bassil, the son-in-law of Lebanese President Michel Aoun and a former foreign minister who heads the country's largest Christian political bloc, discovered he was infected on Saturday after several tests, a statement released by his party said. "Bassil wanted to issue this statement to inform all those he was recently in contact with, as they could not all be contacted individually, and to apologize for not knowing in advance about the matter," the Free Patriotic Movement said in the statement.

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 27-09-2020 15:24 IST | Created: 27-09-2020 15:24 IST
Lebanese politician Bassil infected with coronavirus, his party says

Leading Lebanese politician Gebran Bassil has been infected with a "mild" case of the coronavirus, his party said, as cases surge throughout the country. Bassil, the son-in-law of Lebanese President Michel Aoun and a former foreign minister who heads the country's largest Christian political bloc, discovered he was infected on Saturday after several tests, a statement released by his party said.

"Bassil wanted to issue this statement to inform all those he was recently in contact with, as they could not all be contacted individually, and to apologize for not knowing in advance about the matter," the Free Patriotic Movement said in the statement. Bassil will self-quarantine and work remotely, the statement, which did not specify when Bassil last met with the 85-year-old Aoun, said. Lebanon's leading politicians have been meeting frequently in recent weeks amid efforts to form a new government.

The country has seen a spike in coronavirus infections following a devastating Aug. 4 port blast. On Saturday, the country registered a record 1,280 new daily infections. The virus has killed at least 340 people.

TRENDING

Tremors felt in Cape Town after earthquake off South African coast

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

Astronomers determine how disk galaxies evolve so smoothly

The Sims 5 development revealed, Know Andrew Wilson’s opinion on fifth videogame

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Yemen's warring parties agree largest prisoner swap

Yemens warring parties have agreed to exchange around 1,000 prisoners, including 15 Saudis, as part of trust-building steps aimed at reviving a stalled peace process, the United Nations and sources said on Sunday. The Yemeni government, bac...

Indian man gets 6 months in UAE jail on molestation charge

A 40-year-old Indian man has been sentenced to six months in jail for molesting a woman here, according to a media report. The incident was reported to Dubai Police in June, the Gulf News reported. At about 10 am, two patrol officers reache...

Doctors, nurses in 'bumper' COVID19 Queen's Honours List

Doctors, nurses, fundraisers and volunteers who have made outstanding contributions to the UKs coronavirus response will be recognised in the 2020 Queens Birthday Honours list to be unveiled on October 10, Downing Street said on Sunday. The...

UP: Labourer buried under sand mound, dies

A labourer died after he was buried under a mound of sand during illegal mining at a Banda village, police said on SundayAccording to Circle Officer Atrara Siyram, the incident took place at Risaura-Pandadev village on Saturday. During i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020